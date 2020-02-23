Jackets Rally Late But Fall to Samford, 6-5

Box Score

Birmingham, Ala. – Georgia Tech rallied from five runs down late to tie the game, but the Jackets would drop a close 6-5 ballgame to split the two-game set with Samford this weekend. Breanna Roper went 3-for-3 and scored twice for the Jackets.

How it Happened: Samford got on the board early with a two-run home run in the first and a three-run shot in the third to put them up 5-0. Lexi Ray came in and pitched three scoreless innings of relief to give the Yellow Jackets a chance, and in the sixth Tech answered by loading the bases and drawing a hit-by-pitch and two walks to score three runs. Tech tallied one more in the inning to pull to within one. After a scoreless sixth for the Bulldogs, Tech loaded the bases again when a deep fly ball off the bat of Kennedy Cowden scored Roper to tie the game. But Samford would get runners in scoring position in the bottom of the inning and score on a sac fly to end the game.

Up next, Georgia Tech returns home to face Kennesaw State on Wednesday, Feb. 26 with a 5 p.m. first pitch. The game can be seen on ACC Network Extra.

This was Breanna Roper’s first three-hit game of the season. She had three of them in 2019.

first three-hit game of the season. She had three of them in 2019. For the weekend, Tricia Awald hit a home run and three doubles, and had five RBI.

hit a home run and three doubles, and had five RBI. Georgia Tech finished the weekend 2-3.

T6 | Roper and Stanford with back-to-back singles to start the inning and the Jackets have two on with nobody out! pic.twitter.com/vxDUoEyXhN — GT Softball 🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇 (@GaTechSoftball) February 23, 2020

Mid 6 | Tech comes roaring back with four runs in the sixth! GT – 4, SAM – 5 — GT Softball 🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇 (@GaTechSoftball) February 23, 2020

T7 | Roper scores on a ball hit deep to left, Jackets tie the game! Runners on second and third with one out. — GT Softball 🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇 (@GaTechSoftball) February 23, 2020

Final | GT – 5, SAM – 6 — GT Softball 🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇 (@GaTechSoftball) February 23, 2020

NOTE: ACC Network Extra (ACCNX) programming is available online via the ESPN app or WatchESPN.com. Viewers must subscribe to a cable/satellite/digital provider that carries the ACC Network to view ACCNX programming.

