Jackets Pulverize Pitt in Doubleheader

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech softball (13-7, 2-0 ACC) got its ACC season started with a flourish, dominating Pittsburgh (6-10, 0-2 ACC) with a pair if run-rule victories, 14-5 (5) and 10-1(6), on Saturday at Mewborn Field. The Yellow Jackets won both games with walk off home runs from Madison Dobbins and Tiffany Domingue. Tech launched seven home runs across both games, the most in a single day against an ACC opponent since 2010.

HOW IT HAPPENED

Game 1

Neleman took the ball to start the ACC season for the third year in a row, working around a single for a scoreless top of the first. The Jacket bats established themselves right away in the bottom of the inning with Edgmon, Allen and Black all reaching base via a hit-by-pitch, before Dobbins launched a 2-2 pitch over the wall in right center for a grand slam, putting the Jackets in front, 4-0, before recording an out. Neleman kept the momentum on Tech’s side with a 1-2-3 top of the second, including a three-pitch strikeout to start things off. In the bottom of the second, Edgmon was driven in by a SAC fly from Black before Dobbins put runners at the corners with a beautiful bunt single. Domingue was up next and launched a 1-0 pitch over the left field wall to put Tech in front, 8-0. Tech would load the bases later in the inning, with Reese Hunter scoring on a wild pitch, 9-0.

Neleman got out of a bases loaded jam in the third before Domingue drove in her fourth run of the day with a SAC fly to bring in Gracie Hillman, pinch running for Allen, to make it 10-0 Tech.

Pitt forced Neleman out of the game with a five-run fourth inning. Norton entered the game with one out and the bases loaded, striking out the first batter she faced and forcing a fly out after a wild pitch allowed the runner on third to make it a 10-5 score. Norton would dance around a pair of baserunners in the top of the fifth, holding Pitt scoreless thanks to a nice play at short from Jin Sileo to end the inning. Tech wasted no time in the bottom of the fifth, as all four batters reached base. Edgmon led off with a double down the left field line and did a great job of baserunning, baiting the Pitt shortstop into trying to get her out at second off a grounder from Allen to allow Allen on base via fielders’ choice. Black singled home Edgmon in the next at bat, putting runners on second and third for Dobbins, who ended the game with a three-run walk off home run to dead center.

Game 2

Voyles started the game in the circle for Tech. She gave up a leadoff single that came around to score thanks to three consecutive bunts before ending the inning with a punch out. That would be the only run Pitt would score for the game as the strikeout from Voyles began a stretch of retiring 10 of the last 12 batters she faced, collecting a 1-2-3 top of the third and only surrendering a single in the second and fourth innings.

The Tech offense didn’t let the game be tied for long, responding in the bottom of the first by loading the bases and scoring a run off a Domingue SAC fly, 1-1. Tech would take the lead in the bottom of the third thanks to another SAC fly, this time from Hughes who drove in Black following a leadoff double. The Jackets made it a 4-1 ball game after Allen’s fourth inning home run brought Edgmon home.

Norton entered the game to begin the fifth inning, inducing an inning ending double play (5-4-3) to get out of the fifth. After Hughes’ first HR of the year put the Jackets in front, 5-1 in the bottom of the fifth, Norton allowed the leadoff runner on with a walk, only for that runner to be cut down via fielders’ choice the next at bat. The Pitt hitter, unknowingly left first base after reaching on the fielders’ choice, walking toward her dugout and handing Tech a free out by leaving the base without calling time. Norton gladly accepted the out, striking out the final batter looking on a full count pitch.

The game ended in the bottom of the sixth. After Edgmon and Allen both reached via walks, Black launched a three-run homer to right center, 8-1, only for Dobbins to be hit by a pitch and Domingue to end the game with a walk off two-run blast to send the Tech faithful home happy with another walk off run-rule victory.

UP NEXT­­

Tech will look for the sweep over Pitt tomorrow at 1 pm at Mewborn Field. Tickets are available at buzz.gt/SBTickets

