Jackets Prepare to Face Kennesaw St

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech softball (29-20, 11-10 ACC) begins its final week of the regular season with a Tuesday evening game against Kennesaw State (14-23, 6-12 ASUN). First pitch is set for 6 p.m. at Mewborn Field.

The White & Gold are on the precipice of the 19th 30-win season in program history and third of the Morales era. Should the Jackets win all four games on the schedule this week, they would tie the program record for the most home wins in a single season (24) set in 2022.

The Yellow Jackets have secured their spot in the 2024 ACC Tournament in Durham, N.C. next month. Tech is currently No. 6 in the conference with an 11-10 record with an opportunity to finish as high as No. 4 or as low as No. 8 headed into this weekend’s series against Virginia (30-15, 13-8 ACC). Tickets for the tournament are available for purchase here

Game Information

Georgia Tech (29-20, 11-10 ACC) vs. Kennesaw State (14-23, 6-12 ASUN)

Tuesday, April 23 | 6 p.m. | Live Stats | Watch: ACCNX

Storylines

• GT has hit 82 home runs, the 4th-most in program history and the 4th most in Division I this season. The next Yellow Jacket home run will match the combined home run output of the last two seasons (48 in 2023 and 35 in 2022).

• The Jackets are averaging two home runs per game against non-Power 5 opponents this season.

• The offense has risen to the top of the sport this year, ranking in the Top 20 in on-base % (13th – .413), slugging % (8th – .569), home runs (4th – 82), runs/game (13th – 6.47) & walks (7th – 188).

• Tech is the only Power 5 program in the country to have multiple representatives in the Top 15 for HRs in 2024: Mallorie Black (6th – 18), and Sara Beth Allen (12th – 16).

• Black (7th) and Allen (9th) have both cracked the Top 10 for most home runs in a single season by a Yellow Jacket becoming one of only three sets of teammates on the list in the same season, along with Kelsi Weseman and Alysha Rudnick in 2011 and Jen Yee and Hope Rush in 2010.

• Black and Madison Dobbins are the only teammates from the Power 5 to both be ranked in the national Top 15 for RBI with Black (57) coming in 7th and Dobbins (52) in 12th. The Jackets have two hitters with over 50 RBI for just the third time in program history and the first since 2010.

• Georgia Tech leads the ACC in double plays turned (25), tied with the 2009 team for the fourth-most double plays in a single season in program history.

• Allen owns the 2nd most walks across all of Division I, drawing 43 free bases, the fourth most in a single season in program history.

• Coach Aileen Morales enters the week with 297 career victories, including 184 at Georgia Tech. She currently holds the third most victories in program history.

• Morales is one win away from having the same number of victories as head coach as she had as a player at Georgia Tech (185 from 2005-08).

