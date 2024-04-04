Jackets Prepare for Weekend Trip to Auburn

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech softball (24-14, 9-6 ACC) heads back on the road for a weekend of games against Auburn (17-11-1, 3-9 SEC) and Louisiana Tech (23-9, 7-5 C-USA). The Yellow Jackets will play Auburn on Friday before a doubleheader on Saturday against both teams.

Weekend Information

Georgia Tech (24-14, 9-6 ACC) at Auburn (17-11-1, 3-9 SEC)

Friday, April 5 | 6 p.m. | Live Stats | Watch: SECN+

Georgia Tech (24-14, 9-6 ACC) vs Louisiana Tech (23-9, 7-5 C-USA)

Saturday, April 6 | 11 a.m. | Live Stats

Georgia Tech (24-14, 9-6 ACC) at Auburn (17-11-1, 3-9 SEC)

Saturday, April 6 | 5 p.m. | Live Stats | Watch: SECN+

Storylines

• GT has now hit 64 home runs, the 6th-most in program history and the most in a single season under Aileen Morales.

• Those 64 home runs are the fourth most in Division I behind only Miami (OH), Virginia Tech and Oklahoma.

• The Jackets are averaging 2.06 HR/Game against non-Power 5 opponents this season.

• The Yellow Jacket offense has risen to the top of the sport this year, ranking in the Top 20 across DI in on-base % (16th – .419), slugging % (9th – .573), home runs (4th – 64), runs/game (14th – 6.74) and walks (7th – 152).

• Tech is one of only four programs in the country (also Oklahoma, Miami (OH) and Nevada) to have three players with 10 or more HRs already in 2024: Madison Dobbins (13), Mallorie Black (12) and Sara Beth Allen (10).

• Dobbins leads the ACC and is 8th in the country with 47 RBI, the 2nd-most by a Jacket in a single season over the last 10 years. Black is close behind at 43 RBI, the 14th most in Division I. Tech is one of only two programs with multiple players in the Top 15 for RBI (also Nevada).

• Tiffany Domingue has driven in six runs over her last three games, bringing her season total to 39, the 26th most in Division I. GT is one of only two programs with three players in the Top 30 for RBI, alongside Florida.

• Georgia Tech has four different players with double-digit multi-RBI games this season for the first time since 2010 (Mallorie Black (12), Madison Dobbins (11), Domingue (11) and Sara Beth Allen (10)).

• Mallorie Black, named the 5th best 3rd baseman in the country in Softball America’s April rankings, is the only player in the ACC and one of only eight in Division I with double digit home runs (12) and doubles (11)

• Dobbins has tied the program record for the most grand slams in a single season with three, set back in 2011.

• Georgia Tech leads the ACC in double plays turned (20), the 7th most in Division I and the most in the Morales era.

• Sara Beth Allen owns the 4th most walks across all of Division I, drawing 33 free bases. She is six walks away from tying Tricia Awald (2019) and Tara Knudsen (2004) for the fifth most walks in a single season in program history.

• Allen became the first Yellow Jacket in the Morales era to record back-to-back seasons with double digit home runs (13 last season) – first since Hope Rush in 2012 and 2013.

• Ella Edgmon is tied for 17th in DI with 40 runs scored. She leads the ACC with 19 runs scored in conference games.

• Jin Sileo has stolen 11 bases this year. She becomes the first Yellow Jacket in the Morales era to record 10+ stolen bases in all four seasons played at Tech and the first since 2015.

• The Yellow Jackets are the only team in the Power 5 to have four pitchers with 45+ innings pitched.

• Freshman lefty Makayla Coffield pitched her first 10.1 innings of ACC play without allowing an earned run – the longest scoreless stretch by a Tech freshman to begin conference play since Blake Neleman threw 11.1 scoreless in 2020.

