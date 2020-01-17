Jackets Prepare for Pair of Matches Saturday

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech women’s tennis hits the road for the first time in 2020 for a pair of matches on Saturday. The Yellow Jackets will meet Furman at 11 a.m. before Presbyterian at 4 p.m. Both matches will be played on Furman’s campus on Saturday.

THE SCENE: The Yellow Jackets opened the spring campaign with a pair of sweeps over Kennesaw State last weekend. In the first match, Tech took home the doubles point and three straight-set singles victories to pocket the 4-0 victory. In the second match, the teams played singles first with Tech notching four straight-set wins for the match. Rosie Garcia Gross went 2-0 in singles play against the Owls, while Monika Dedaj, Kenya Jones, Victoria Flores and Nami Otsuka also collected a pair of wins between singles and doubles play.

Furman opens its home slate on Saturday against the Yellow Jackets at 11 a.m. in the Mickel Tennis Center. The Paladins are 0-1 on the season having fallen at No. 8 NC State, 5-2, last Wednesday. The Jackets and Paladins last met in 2007 and Tech leads the all-time series, 18-5.

Presbyterian will travel to Clemson to open its spring slate on Friday before meeting Tech on Saturday in Greenville, S.C. Presbyterian returns seven players from last season’s squad that went 15-7. This marks the first meeting between the Jackets and Blue Hose in program history since Presbyterian joined DI ranks in 2008.

ITA RANKINGS:

Singles

No. 53 Kenya Jones

No. 73 Gia Cohen

Doubles

No. 51 Victoria Flores/Kenya Jones

