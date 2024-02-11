Jackets Power Past Longwood in Doubleheader

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech softball (3-3) went off for seven homeruns in a pair of run-rule victories over Longwood (1-5) on Sunday afternoon at Mewborn Field. Senior Mallorie Black hit a walk off homerun in the sixth inning to give the Yellow Jackets their first win (9-1 in six innings) before freshman Gracyn Tucker delivered her first collegiate homerun to walk off game two, 10-2, in five innings.

HOW IT HAPPENED

Game 1 vs. Longwood

Sophia Voyles made her second start of the season, pitching a career-best 5.1 innings without allowing an earned run. The Lancers got on the board in the top of the second inning, after an uncharacteristic error from the defense. Following the run, Voyles found her groove, retiring each of the next 12 batters she faced until she was relieved in the top of the sixth inning by Coffield. Coffield did well to force weak contact from the Longwood hitters, retiring both batters she faced. In total, the Tech pitchers combined to retire 14 straight Longwood hitters from the 2nd inning through the end of the game.

The Tech bats came alive in the third inning, posting seven runs on five hits while sending 12 batters to the plate. The inning began with a leadoff walk from Emma Minghini, working back from an 0-2 count to reach base. She was driven in five pitches later by Edgmon’s blast to give Tech the 2-1 lead. Allen followed suit with a solo homer one batter later to make it 3-1. With two out and the bases empty, Black worked a walk, also after being down 0-2, and stole second to put herself in scoring position. Black’s baserunning immediately paid off as she was driven in with a double by Jayden Gailey, her first RBI of the new year. Grace Connelly and Tucker reached base and were brought home by Minghini, in her second AB of the inning, with a bloop single to right field, resulting in a seven-run inning for the Jackets and giving them a commanding, 7-1 lead through three.

Connelly brought the Jackets within one run of mercy rule conditions in the bottom of the fourth with a sacrifice fly to drive in Sara Beth Allen. In the bottom of the sixth, Black walked it off with a solo homerun on the very first pitch to bring the first game to a close, 9-1.

Game 2 vs. Longwood

Blake Neleman took the ball in the circle to start for Tech in the second game, after the first two Longwood hitters reached base, single and error, she struck out the Lancers’ No. 3 and 4 hitters before allowing a single for the games’ opening run. She would allow only three baserunners over her next four innings while adding in six more strikeouts, striking out the side in the top of the second for good measure. Studebaker took over in the fifth inning, after the Tech bats had gotten out to a 7-1 lead, getting out of the fifth with only one unearned run allowed thanks to a great defensive play by Black who collected a hard hit groundball at third, tagged the runner on third base and fired a rope to first for the inning ending double play.

Dobbins quickly tied the score in the bottom of the first, ripping a homerun to dead center on the first pitch of her at bat. The Tech offense never slowed down from there, making multiple hits in every inning and scoring at least one run in each. Tucker secured her first collegiate RBI in the bottom of the second, singling to right with two outs to drive in Connelly who doubled to leadoff the inning. In the third, it was Allen, singling to center to bring in Dobbins after she singled and stole second, giving Tech a 3-1 lead after three.

Hunter, Tucker and Edgmon all reached base consecutively with one out in the fourth inning, allowing for Dobbins to connect for her first-career grand slam, putting Tech up 7-1 after four. The bottom of the fifth saw the Jackets three runs away from a mercy rule, up 7-2. Minghini singled and was driven in by Hunter’s two-run blast to left field to put Tech in front, 9-2m only for Tucker to cap off a 3 for 3 day with her first-career homerun in the very next at bat, sending the fans home happy with a 10-2 final score.

UP NEXT­­

The Jackets will have a few days to rest and prepare for the 2024 Shriners Children’s Clearwater Invitational in Clearwater, Fla. Tech will play six games from Feb. 15-18, beginning with a 10 a.m. game against Stanford that will be broadcast on ESPNU.

