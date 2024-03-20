Jackets Poised for Florida State Relays

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech track and field continues the outdoor season this week on the road as they travel to Tallahassee for the Florida State Relays. The meet will take place on Thursday, March 21 and Friday, March 22.

At the Florida State relay, the Jackets will compete in various track and field events.

Last time out, Tech opened the outdoor season by hosting its Yellow Jacket Invite. At the home meet, many Jackets experienced success in their respective events.

At the Yellow Jacket Invite, some of the standouts for Tech were Lydia Troupe (400m-h), Jameson Miller (400m), Helena Lindsay (1500m) and Anna Witherspoon (200m).

Jade Ofotan, was also a standout for the Jackets as she finished second in the women’s 100-meter dash and was a part of the women’s 4×100 relay that finished with a first-place time of 45.29. Ofotan’s performance led to her Women’s T&F Rookie of the Week recognition by the Atlantic Coast Conference.

On Thursday, the Jackets will start competition at Florida State with the women’s and men’s high jump at 4 p.m. The Jackets will resume action on Friday, with the women’s 100-meter hurdles at 1:30 p.m.

Participating Collegiate Programs (FSU): Auburn, Florida, FAMU, Florida State, Syracuse

