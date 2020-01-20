Open search form
Jackets Play Host to Mercer in Tuesday Doubleheader

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech women’s tennis returns to the Ken Byers Tennis Complex on Tuesday for a doubleheader against Mercer. First serve is slated for 4 p.m. with the second match beginning approximately 6 p.m.

THE SCENE: The Yellow Jackets (4-0) picked up a pair of road wins over the weekend, defeating Furman, 4-3, and sweeping Presbyterian, 4-0. Nami Otsuka won a trio of matches, including two singles and a doubles victory, as did teammate Monika Dedaj. Gia Cohen leads the Yellow Jackets with a 3-0 record in dual singles play on the young season.

Mercer (1-2) opened the spring slate with a 4-3 win over Oral Roberts, before dropping a pair of matches at Tulsa. The Bears went 13-13 last season and 2-5 in SoCon action.

The Yellow Jackets and Bears last met in 2016 in Atlanta. Georgia Tech took the decision, 5-1.

FOLLOW ALONG:
Fans can follow along with Tuesday’s matches via live stats or live video at the links below.
Live Stats
Live Video

ITA RANKINGS:
Singles
No. 53 Kenya Jones
No. 73 Gia Cohen

Doubles
No. 51 Victoria Flores/Kenya Jones

