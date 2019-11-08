Jackets Open Play at Rebel Invite

LAS VEGAS, Nev. – On day one of the Rebel Invite, Georgia Tech pocketed four singles and three doubles wins in Las Vegas. Four Yellow Jackets went undefeated on the day, capturing both singles and doubles victories.

Three Jackets picked up straight-set singles victories on Friday. Competing in flight one, No. 10 Kenya Jones dropped only three games en route to a 6-1, 6-2 triumph over Maria Campos (Colorado), while Gia Cohen battled to a 6-1, 7-5 victory over Emily Dush (Utah) in flight two. Freshman Rosie Garcia Gross also picked up a straight-set win, downing Lillian Mould (Oregon), 6-4, 6-2 in flight three.

Sophia Sassoli rounded out Tech’s singles wins, defeating Hsuan Yu Lin (UNLV) after dropping the first set, 3-6, 6-4, 6-0.

In doubles action, Tech’s three doubles teams proved victorious in flights one and two. Cohen and Nami Otsuka won a hard-fought match against Kansas’ Vasiliki Karvouni and Carmen Manu, 8-6, in flight one, while teammates Jones and Victoria Flores also picked up a win in the same flight. The Tech team cruised to an 8-3 win over Antonia Balzert and Sophia Derivan of Colorado.

Rounding out doubles competition in flight two, Sassoli and Gross downed UNLV’s Yu Lin and Rachel Lee, 8-5.

Action continues at 10 a.m. (PT) on Saturday with the semifinals of both doubles and singles.

MAIN DRAW

FLIGHT ONE SINGLES

No. 10 Kenya Jones (GT) def. Maria Campos (CU) 6-1,6-2

Sabina Macalova (MISS) def. Victoria Flores (GT) 6-2, 6-1

FLIGHT TWO SINGLES

Roxana Manu (KU) def. Nami Otsuka (GT) 6-2, 4-6, 6-4

Gia Cohen (GT) def. Emily Dush (UU) 6-1, 7-5



FLIGHT THREE SINGLES

Rosie Garcia Gross (GT) def. Lillian Mould (OREG) 6-4, 6-2

Sophia Derivan (CU) def. Nadia Gizdova (GT) 2-6, 7-6, 7-6

FLIGHT FOUR SINGLES

Sophia Sassoli (GT) def. Hsuan Yu Lin (UNLV) 3-6, 6-4, 6-0

FLIGHT ONE DOUBLES

Gia Cohen/Nami Otsuka (GT) def. Vasiliki Karvouni/Carmen Manu (KU) 8-6

Kenya Jones/Victoria Flores (GT) def. Antonia Balzert/Sophia Derivan (CU) 8-3

FLIGHT TWO DOUBLES

Sophia Sassoli/Rosie Gross (GT) def. Hsuan Yu Lin/Rachel Lee (UNLV) 8-5

SATURDAY-Play begins at 10 a.m. PT

Doubles Semifinals

Singles Semifinals

SUNDAY-Play begins at 10 a.m. PT

Doubles Finals

Singles Finals

ACC Network has launched!

The ACC Network is a linear and digital platform dedicated to 24/7 coverage of ACC sports that launched on Aug. 22, 2019. It will exclusively televise approximately 450 live events each year, including 40 football games, as well as 150 men’s and women’s basketball contests.

Don’t get shut out! For more information and to learn if your cable/satellite/digital provider is carrying the ACC Network, visit GetACCN.com. Georgia Tech fans whose cable/satellite/digital providers aren’t carrying the ACC Network are urged to contact their providers and ask for the ACC Network to be a part of their subscription.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on Twitter (@GT_WTEN), Instagram (GT_WTEN), Facebook (Georgia Tech Women’s Tennis) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com