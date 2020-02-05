Jackets Open 2020 Season with Buzz Classic

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech softball opens its 2020 season with the 21st Buzz Classic, from Feb. 7-9 at Mewborn Field. The Yellow Jackets will face UAB, preseason No. 1 Washington, Furman and Ohio.

Series Schedule

Friday, February 7 @ 10 a.m. vs. UAB

Watch | Live Stats

Friday, February 7 @ 6 p.m. vs. Washington

Watch | Live Stats

Saturday, February 8 @ 3:30 p.m. vs. Washington

Watch | Live Stats

Saturday, February 8 @ 6 p.m. vs. Furman

Watch | Live Stats

Sunday, February 9 @ 12:30 p.m. vs. Ohio

Watch | Live Stats

TV

All Georgia Tech games will be broadcast live on ACC Network Extra

Parking

Fri/Sat – Parking is available in the McCamish Lot, Fowler St. or Family Housing

Sun – Parking is available on Fowler St. or Family Housing (McCamish lot will be reserved for women’s basketball)

Storylines

Georgia Tech, in its third season under head coach Aileen Morales , will open up at home for the first time since 2015.

, will open up at home for the first time since 2015. In 2019, the Yellow Jackets eclipsed the 30-win mark for the first time since 2012, and earned its first ACC tournament win since 2012 with a decisive 8-5 five-inning run-rule win over Virginia in the opening round.

Tech returns nine position players from last season, including two-time all-ACC selection Cameron Stanford , and 2019 preseason all-ACC selection Breanna Roper .

, and 2019 preseason all-ACC selection . The Buzz Classic returns for the first time since 2012, and is the first one to be hosted at Mewborn Field.

The Jackets went a combined 34-4 in the Buzz Classic during Aileen Morales’ years in the dugout, going 18-2 as a player and 16-2 a coach.

Series Notes

The Jackets lead the all-time series with UAB, 4-0. The teams last met in the 2011 Buzz Classic, an 8-0 Georgia Tech win. Tech is playing the Blazers at home for the first time since 2005.

This weekend will mark the fourth meeting between Georgia Tech and Washington. The teams last met in 2005. The Huskies lead the all-time series 3-0.

Georgia Tech leads the all-time series with Furman 25-18. The Jackets hold a 14-6 record over the Paladins at home. The teams last met in 2019, a 14-2 Jackets victory. Tech and Furman will play one more time in 2020, on April 14, in Atlanta.

The Jackets enter the weekend with a 5-1 lead in the all-time series with Ohio. Tech is 2-0 at home against the Bobcats, and has won its last four meetings.

The full tournament schedule is as follows:

Date Game: Time Friday, February 7, 2020 UAB vs. Georgia Tech 10:00 AM UAB vs Ohio 12:30 PM Ohio vs. Washington 3:30 PM Washington vs. Georgia Tech 6:00 PM Saturday, February 8, 2020 Ohio vs. Furman 10:00 AM UAB vs. Washington 12:30 PM Washington vs. Georgia Tech 3:30 PM Georgia Tech vs. Furman 6:00 PM Sunday, February 9, 2020 Ohio vs. UAB 10:00 AM Georgia Tech vs. Ohio 12:30 PM Furman vs. UAB 3:30 PM Furman vs. Washington 6:00 PM

*all times are eastern

* away vs. home as written