Jackets Open 2020 Season with Buzz Classic

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech softball opens its 2020 season with the 21st Buzz Classic, from Feb. 7-9 at Mewborn Field. The Yellow Jackets will face UAB, preseason No. 1 Washington, Furman and Ohio.
Series Schedule
Friday, February 7 @ 10 a.m. vs. UAB
Watch | Live Stats
Friday, February 7 @ 6 p.m. vs. Washington
Watch | Live Stats
Saturday, February 8 @ 3:30 p.m. vs. Washington
Watch | Live Stats
Saturday, February 8 @ 6 p.m. vs. Furman
Watch | Live Stats
Sunday, February 9 @ 12:30 p.m. vs. Ohio
Watch | Live Stats
TV
All Georgia Tech games will be broadcast live on ACC Network Extra
Parking
Fri/Sat – Parking is available in the McCamish Lot, Fowler St. or Family Housing
Sun – Parking is available on Fowler St. or Family Housing (McCamish lot will be reserved for women’s basketball)
Storylines
- Georgia Tech, in its third season under head coach Aileen Morales, will open up at home for the first time since 2015.
- In 2019, the Yellow Jackets eclipsed the 30-win mark for the first time since 2012, and earned its first ACC tournament win since 2012 with a decisive 8-5 five-inning run-rule win over Virginia in the opening round.
- Tech returns nine position players from last season, including two-time all-ACC selection Cameron Stanford, and 2019 preseason all-ACC selection Breanna Roper.
- The Buzz Classic returns for the first time since 2012, and is the first one to be hosted at Mewborn Field.
- The Jackets went a combined 34-4 in the Buzz Classic during Aileen Morales’ years in the dugout, going 18-2 as a player and 16-2 a coach.
Series Notes
- The Jackets lead the all-time series with UAB, 4-0. The teams last met in the 2011 Buzz Classic, an 8-0 Georgia Tech win. Tech is playing the Blazers at home for the first time since 2005.
- This weekend will mark the fourth meeting between Georgia Tech and Washington. The teams last met in 2005. The Huskies lead the all-time series 3-0.
- Georgia Tech leads the all-time series with Furman 25-18. The Jackets hold a 14-6 record over the Paladins at home. The teams last met in 2019, a 14-2 Jackets victory. Tech and Furman will play one more time in 2020, on April 14, in Atlanta.
- The Jackets enter the weekend with a 5-1 lead in the all-time series with Ohio. Tech is 2-0 at home against the Bobcats, and has won its last four meetings.
The full tournament schedule is as follows:
|
Date
|
Game:
|
Time
|Friday, February 7, 2020
|UAB vs. Georgia Tech
|10:00 AM
|UAB vs Ohio
|12:30 PM
|Ohio vs. Washington
|3:30 PM
|Washington vs. Georgia Tech
|6:00 PM
|Saturday, February 8, 2020
|Ohio vs. Furman
|10:00 AM
|UAB vs. Washington
|12:30 PM
|Washington vs. Georgia Tech
|3:30 PM
|Georgia Tech vs. Furman
|6:00 PM
|Sunday, February 9, 2020
|Ohio vs. UAB
|10:00 AM
|Georgia Tech vs. Ohio
|12:30 PM
|Furman vs. UAB
|3:30 PM
|Furman vs. Washington
|6:00 PM
*all times are eastern
* away vs. home as written
All of Georgia Tech’s 34 home games, including all five at the Buzz Classic, will be streaming live on ACC Network Extra.
NOTE: ACC Network Extra (ACCNX) programming is available online via the ESPN app or WatchESPN.com. Viewers must subscribe to a cable/satellite/digital provider that carries the ACC Network to view ACCNX programming.
