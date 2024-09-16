Jackets move up to No. 13 in AVCA Poll

This poll marks the 74 th consecutive Top 25 ranking for Georgia Tech dating back to the 2020 fall preseason poll. This is the Jackets’ highest ranking of the season after being named No. 14 in the preseason poll.

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech volleyball (7-1) has been ranked No. 13 in the latest AVCA/TARAFLEX Division I Women’s Volleyball Poll, the organization announced on Monday. The Yellow Jackets move up in the rankings following a perfect 3-0 week throughout the Georgia Tech Classic, sweeping then-No. 13 Florida inside McCamish Pavilion before sweeping South Alabama and Alabama State in front of sold-out crowds inside O’Keefe Gymnasium.

Tech earned its first victory inside McCamish Pavilion on Wednesday, Sept. 11, when the Yellow Jackets swept No. 13 Florida in front of 4,081 fans. It was the second-straight Top-15 victory for GT after defeating then-No. 14 BYU in its previous match, on the road. The win over UF was the 36th Top 25 victory in program history, the 12th of the Michelle Collier era and the seventh since the beginning of last season.

The Jackets finished out the weekend with a pair of sweeps over South Alabama and Alabama State. In the win over South Alabama, senior outside hitter Tamara Otene secured her 100th kill of the season, doing so in just seven matches, the quickest she has ever reached the 100-kill mark in her five collegiate seasons. Tech dominated play against Alabama State, with Three Yellow Jackets making their first career appearances, and all three contributing points: senior setter Ashlyn Goolsby made six assists and recorded an ace, freshman Logan Wiley made two blocks and freshman Lara Martinez Casas recorded a pair of kills, including the match winning kill in the third set.

UP NEXT

Georgia Tech puts its No. 13 ranking on the line on Friday during Clean Old-Fashioned Hate. Tech will face Georgia on Friday, Sept. 20 at 7 pm in Athens, Ga. The match will stream live on SECN+.

Alexander-Tharpe Fund

The Alexander-Tharpe Fund is the fundraising arm of Georgia Tech athletics, providing scholarship, operations and facilities support for Tech’s 400-plus student-athletes. Be a part of the development of Yellow Jackets that thrive academically at the Institute and compete for championships at the highest levels of college athletics by supporting the Annual Athletic Scholarship Fund, which directly provides scholarships for Georgia Tech student-athletes. To learn more about supporting the Yellow Jackets, visit atfund.org.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on X (@GTAthletics), Facebook, Instagram or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com.