Jackets Kick Off 2025 Season With Annual Buzz Classic

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech softball begins the 2025 season with the 26th Buzz Classic, hosting Belmont, Eastern Kentucky, and Western Kentucky at Mewborn Field in a three-day tournament starting Friday (Feb. 7) at 4 p.m. and running through Sunday, Feb. 9. The tournament is currently set to consist of 10 games, five featuring the Yellow Jackets along with five neutral contests.

Buzz Classic Tournament Schedule

Friday, Feb. 7

Game 1: WKU vs. Belmont (H) | 11 am | Live Stats

Game 2: EKU vs. WKU (H) | 1:30 pm | Live Stats

Game 3: Belmont vs. Georgia Tech | 4 pm | Live Stats | Watch

Game 4: EKU vs. Georgia Tech | 6:30 pm | Live Stats | Watch

Saturday, Feb. 8

Game 5: Belmont vs. WKU (H) | 11 am | Live Stats

Game 6: Belmont vs. EKU (H) | 1:30 pm | Live Stats

Game 7: WKU vs. Georgia Tech | 4 pm | Live Stats | Watch

Game 8: EKU vs. Georgia Tech | 6:30 pm | Live Stats | Watch

Sunday, Feb. 9

Game 9: EKU vs. Belmont (H) | 12 pm | Live Stats

Game 10: WKU vs. Georgia Tech | 2 pm | Live Stats | Watch

TV

All Georgia Tech games over the weekend will be broadcast live on ACC Network Extra.

Clear Bag Policy

Shirley Clements Mewborn Field will continue to implement a clear bag policy. Any outside items brought into the facility must be contained within a clear bag. For more information on Georgia Tech’s policy, go to https://ramblinwreck.com/clearbag/

Parking

Parking will be available in the McCamish lot and in the Family Housing deck for all three days of the Buzz Classic. Both lots will be open three hours prior to first pitch on each day of the tournament.

Promotions

The first 300 Tech fans at Sunday’s 2 pm game against Western Kentucky will receive free Georgia Tech softball wristband.

Storylines

Georgia Tech capped its 2024 season with a 32-23 overall record, 13-13 conference record, after reaching the semifinals of the ACC Tournament, which was the first semifinal appearance for the program since 2012.

Tech softball begins its 37th season on The Flats with the Buzz Classic, featuring matchups against Belmont, Eastern Kentucky, and Western Kentucky.

The Yellow Jackets suit up for the 2025 season with 12 returners and 10 newcomers, including transfers from Oregon State University and the University of Minnesota.

The Jackets return five of their seven arms to the circle, including Sophia Voyles, Kinsey Norton, Makayla Coffield, and Jaidyn Studebaker, which hurled a combined 210.4 innings out of Tech’s 355.1 total innings pitched in the 2024 season.

Voyles led the pitching staff with a 9-3 record, a 3.88 ERA, 68 strikeouts, and 86.2 innings pitched with Norton just behind her with nine wins, a 4.51 ERA, 49 strikeouts, and 73 innings pitched.

Coach Morales adds four freshmen to the Yellow Jackets pitching staff, including the 2024 Ohio Gatorade Player of the Year and Ohio Max Preps Player of the Year Sydnie Watts.

Freshman infielder Emma Simon was named to the D100 Freshman Watch List in January following her four-year run at the Marist School where she led her team to become Regional Champions in 2021, 2022, and 2024.

In its history, Georgia Tech is 87-34 all-time in its renowned tournament.

Series Notes

This will be the first Buzz Classic appearance for all three traveling teams, despite Tech’s one prior home meeting with Belmont.

The Yellow Jackets one sole meeting with the Bruins resulted in a 12-2 five inning win at Mewborn Field.

Tech’s 2011 win against Belmont was the ninth of a 14-game win streak.

Against Eastern Kentucky, Tech leads 4-1 with the only game dropped being a 1-0 loss back in 1995.

In the most recent battle with the Colonels, Tech walked away with an 8-0 five inning victory which featured a no-hitter thrown by Lacey Richardson (2/19/2006).

Against Western Kentucky, Tech leads the series 3-1 and has outscored the Hilltoppers 24 runs to seven.

Tech will serve as host for both Eastern and Western Kentucky for the very first time on Friday.

2025 SOFTBALL TICKETS

Tickets for the 2025 season are available in a variety of selections including season tickets, the ACC Sunday Pack, and single game tickets.

Full Season Ticket Membership Benefits:

Best Seats in the Park: Ensure you have the best seats in the house for every game this season as Georgia Tech fights for its 30th ACC Tournament appearance.

Ensure you have the best seats in the house for every game this season as Georgia Tech fights for its 30th ACC Tournament appearance. Best Value: Season ticket members enjoy the steepest price discounts of any plan offered compared to single-game pricing, beginning at just $80!

ACC Sunday Pack Benefits:

Know Your Seats: Guarantee your seats for Atlantic Coast Conference opponents on Sunday throughout the season at Shirley Clements Mewborn Field!

Guarantee your seats for Atlantic Coast Conference opponents on Sunday throughout the season at Shirley Clements Mewborn Field! Significant Savings: Save on the overall price compared to single-game options, getting four (4) games for just $32.

Single Game Tickets:

Know Your Seats: Guarantee your seats for specific games at Shirley Clements Mewborn Field! Single game tickets start at the low cost of just $10. Reserved Chairback: $12. General Admission Bench seats: $10

For more information regarding ticket purchases, click here.

Full Steam Ahead

