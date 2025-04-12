Jackets Host SMU on Sunday for Senior Day

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech women’s tennis hosts its regular season finale on Sunday, welcoming SMU to the Ken Byers Tennis Complex for a noon matinee. Seniors Kylie Bilchev and Kate Sharabura will be recognized prior to first serve.



No. 28 GEORGIA TECH (12-9, 6-5 ACC) vs. SMU (11-12, 3-7 ACC)

Sunday, April 13, 2025 | 12 p.m. | Atlanta, Ga. | Ken Byers Tennis Complex

Live Stream: Watch Online

Live Stats: Click Here

Admission: FREE

Parking: Available in the Family Housing Deck located on 10 th Street

Street Promotions: Punch Card Promo

Georgia Tech looks to close the regular season on a high note when it welcomes the Mustangs for the final regular season match of the 2025 campaign. The Yellow Jackets split a pair of matches last weekend, picking up a win at Louisville before dropping a hard-fought match at Notre Dame. Alejandra Cruz, Taly Licht and Scarlett Nicholson all lead the Jackets with double-digit dual wins on the season, paced by Nicholson’s 14 victories. Tech is 7-2 when competing at home this season.

SMU will travel to Clemson on Friday before visiting Tech on Sunday. The Mustangs took a pause from conference play to pick up a pair of wins against Wichita State and Tarleton State most recently. SMU has won three of its past five outings with conference wins this season coming against Louisville, Virginia Tech and Miami.

Georgia Tech and SMU have met once in program history, dating back to 1998, with the Jackets taking the decision, 7-2. This will be the first league meeting since SMU joined the Atlantic Coast Conference.

ITA RANKINGS

Singles

No. 31 Scarlett Nicholson – Georgia Tech

No. 85 Alejandra Cruz – Georgia Tech

Doubles

No. 45 Sophie Llewellyn/Ellie Pittman – SMU

No. 78 Alejandra Cruz/Given Roach – Georgia Tech

No. 82 Kylie Bilchev/Scarlett Nicholson – Georgia Tech

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.



