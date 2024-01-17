Jackets Hold at No. 20 in ITA Rankings

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech women’s tennis held steady at No. 20 in the Intercollegiate Tennis Association rankings released on Wednesday.

The Yellow Jackets got the spring season underway at the Michigan Invitational last weekend, facing a top-15 field in No. 3 Georgia, then-No.5 Michigan and No. 14 Ohio State. The Jackets walked away with a plethora of wins, capping the three-day tournament with five doubles wins on Sunday.

Facing weather delays on both Saturday and Sunday, Georgia Tech’s doubles team of Ruth Marsh and Mahak Jain went undefeated on the final day with wins over Michigan and Ohio State. Kylie Bilchev and Meera Jesudason teamed up to collect a win over Michigan in doubles action, while Given Roach and Scarlett Nicholson paired together the whole weekend.

Roach and Nicholson, who made her Georgia Tech debut, opened the tournament with a doubles win over Georgia and cruised to a win against Michigan on Sunday.

In singles action, Kate Sharabura took home a three-set win over Michigan’s Bayley Sheinin to highlight Tech’s singles play. Due to weather delays, Georgia Tech only played two rounds of singles in the tournament.

The Yellow Jackets open the dual season this Saturday, traveling to UCF. First serve at the USTA National Campus is set for 11 a.m.

To view the complete top 25 collegiate women’s tennis teams, please click here.

