Jackets Finish Strong in Final Game of the Buzz Classic

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech softball finished its first at home tournament in style as the Yellow Jackets downed the Hilltoppers of WKU 4-2 on Sunday afternoon. Gracyn Tucker was a standout performer as her home run over left field ultimately lifted Tech to victory.

QUICK HITS

• Freshman Camden Anders recorded three strikeouts across 2.1 innings of play in her first career start in Sunday’s game.

• Eliana Gottlieb extended both her hitting streak and her reached base streak to five games with a single up the middle in the third inning.

• Gracyn Tucker slammed her first home run of the season in the third inning to give Tech the lead.

• Tucker joins Jayden Gailey, Grace Connelly, and Gottlieb in the multi-hit game club with her three hits against WKU.

• Tucker and Gailey both also have recorded one multi-RBI game respectively after opening weekend.

• Kinsey Norton made her second appearance of the season in the third inning to relieve Anders.

• In her 4.2 innings played, Norton threw a season high four strikeouts.

HOW IT HAPPENED

• Camden Anders began in the circle for Tech and held the Hilltoppers scoreless through the first inning.

• WKU scored its first run in the second inning after a Tech error followed a sacrificed bunt.

• Anders remained in the circle to start the third inning, but Kinsey Norton relieved the freshman two batters in and remained in the circle for the remainder of the game.

• With two outs, Tech got on the board in a big way after Gracyn Tucker hit a home run over the left field wall and brought Grace Connelly and Jayden Gailey home with her.

• After loaded bases and a full count, Grace Connelly showed patience in her fourth inning at bat as she walked to first, advancing all runners, including Hunter Reese who occupied third.

• The Hilltoppers tried to battle back late with a solo homerun over right center but were quickly shutdown by the Tech defense.

UP NEXT

Tech will prepare for not only its first midweek contest of the season, but also its first road trip with the next game being at Kennesaw State Feb. 12 at 6 pm.

