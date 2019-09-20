Jackets Finish Fifth, Ninth at Battle in Beantown

Full Results

JAMAICA PLAIN, MASS. – Georgia Tech earned two top-10 finishes at the Coast-to-Coast Battle in Beantown on Friday, with the women placing fifth and the men coming in ninth.

Junior Nicole Fegans was the top performer for the women, placing fifth overall out of 195 finishers, with a personal-best 5K time of 17:22.

“We had a solid day, but didn’t come away with the results we wanted,” said head coach Alan Drosky. “The effort was there but we missed on the execution. Getting out aggressively, working together as a team, both are important, and we didn’t do either particularly well. We know what we need to work on going forward.”

Senior Avery Bartlett was the top finisher on the men’s side, coming in 17th out of 178 finishers, with an 8K time of 24:47.

“Overall we were good up front, and some people had nice improvements from last time out,” said Drosky.” Our depth, though, which has been a strength, was missing today.”

For the women, senior Mary-Claire Solomon placed 23rd and set a new 5K PR with a time of 17:58. Seniors Kim Hallowes and Ellen Flood finished 34th and 35th, respectively.

On the men’s side, sophomore James Cragin finished 33rd with a time of 25:03, and senior Matt McBrien finished 58th with a time of 25:25, setting a new 8K PR.

The No. 29 women finished one spot ahead of No. 25 Dartmouth, with a total time of 1:30.04, while the men finished one spot ahead of No. 21 Arkansas, with a total time of 2:06.51.

The Jackets also had two top-20 finishers in the open 5K race, with sophomore Joshua Williams finishing 12th with a time of 16:04, and sophomore David Reteneller finishing 17th with a time of 16:14.

Men’s and women’s cross country will be back at it on Oct. 18 for the Penn State Invitational.

ACC Network has launched!

The ACC Network is a linear and digital platform dedicated to 24/7 coverage of ACC sports that launched on Aug. 22, 2019. It will exclusively televise approximately 450 live events each year, including 40 football games, as well as 150 men’s and women’s basketball contests.

Don’t get shut out! For more information and to learn if your cable/satellite/digital provider is carrying the ACC Network, visit GetACCN.com. Georgia Tech fans whose cable/satellite/digital providers aren’t carrying the ACC Network are urged to contact their providers and ask for the ACC Network to be a part of their subscription

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on Twitter ( @GT_TrackNField ), Facebook ( Georgia Tech Track & Field/Cross Country ) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com