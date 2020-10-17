Open search form
Jackets Fall to Top-Ranked Tigers

Final Stats (.pdf) | Final Stats (.html) | Postgame Notes | Multimedia | Photo Gallery

THE FLATS – Another impressive performance by Georgia Tech freshman Jahmyr Gibbs would not be enough, as Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence threw for 404 yards and five touchdowns to lead the top-ranked Tigers to a 73-7 win over Tech on Saturday afternoon at Bobby Dodd Stadium.

The game was tight early. After Clemson (5-0, 4-0 ACC) scored on its second possession of the contest, Georgia Tech (2-3, 2-2 ACC) evened the score at 7-7 on a 59-yard touchdown pass from true freshman Jeff Sims to redshirt senior Jalen Camp, which was the longest play surrendered by Clemson’s defense this season. However, a breakdown in the secondary and a fumble by Sims led to Clemson scoring 10 points in the game’s next six plays to stretch it’s advantage to 17-7.

Despite the Yellow Jackets forcing two first-half turnovers, they also turned it over twice themselves, and Clemson took advantage to score five times in the second quarter and take a 52-7 halftime lead. The Jackets’ two takeaways were highlighted by sophomore Zamari Walton’s second interception of the season, which snapped Lawrence’s string of 366-straight passes without an interception, falling just 13 short of Russell Wilson’s ACC record of 379 that he set at NC State from 2008-09.

Gibbs ran for a game-high 67 yards and caught three passes for 23 yards to lead the Yellow Jackets offensively. Tech junior Avery Showell led all players with a career-high seven tackles.

Up next, Georgia Tech heads back out on the road to face Boston College on Saturday, Oct. 24 at 4 p.m. The game will be broadcast on ACC Network.

Sr. Jalen Camp hauls in his career-long 59-yard touchdown in the first quarter of Saturday’s game against No. 1 Clemson.

 

Team Notes

  • With the loss, Georgia Tech fell to 2-3 overall on the season and evened its record at 2-2 in Atlantic Coast Conference play.
  • 1 Clemson moved to 5-0 overall (4-0 ACC).
  • Georgia Tech dropped to 2-10-1 all-time vs. No. 1-ranked teams.
  • Georgia Tech fell to 50-33-2 all-time in 85 official results against Clemson.
  • Georgia Tech’s 59-yard touchdown pass from Fr. QB Jeff Sims to Sr. WR Jalen Camp in the first quarter was the Yellow Jackets’ longest offensive play of the season (prev.: 45 – Sims to So. WR Marquez Ezzard, Sept. 12 at Florida State). It was also the longest offensive play allowed by Clemson this year (prev.: 56 run – Oct. 10 vs. Miami). The longest touchdown play that Clemson had previously allowed this season was a 23-yard pass vs. Virginia (Oct. 3).
  • Georgia Tech finished with a minus-1 turnover margin (3 giveaways, 2 takeaways). In its three losses this season, the Yellow Jackets have a minus-8 turnover margin. In its two wins, it has a plus-4 turnover margin.
  • Georgia Tech (204 yards of total offense) failed to gain at least 400 yards of offense for the first time in five games this season. Its four-consecutive games with at least 400 yards was its longest streak since 2014.

Individual Notes

  • Fr. QB Jeff Sims’ 59-yard touchdown pass to Sr. WR Jalen Camp was the longest pass of his career (prev.: 45 to So. WR Marquez Ezzard vs. Florida State, Sept. 12).
  • The 59-yard touchdown catch was also the longest reception of Camp’s career (prev.: 49 at Virginia, Nov. 4, 2017).
  • So. DB Zamari Walton moved into a tie for third in the ACC with his second interception of the season.
Georgia Tech forced two first-half turnovers against No. 1 Clemson, including a fumble that was recovered by Jr. Tre Swilling.

 

Multimedia

Coach Collins Postgame Press Conference

Student-Athlete Postgame Press Conference — DB Zamari Walton, WR Jalen Camp, DL Djimon Brooks

