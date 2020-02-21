Jackets Fall to No. 11/13 Kentucky in Extras

Game 1 Box Score | Game 2 Box Score

Birmingham, Ala. – Tricia Awald drove in three runs and Emma Kauf and Bianca Mora each homered, but Georgia Tech dropped an extra-innings battle with No. 11/13 Kentucky, 10-9, in the second half of Friday’s doubleheader in Birmingham, Ala. The Jackets fell in their early game, 8-0, to DePaul.

Game 1

DePaul 8, Georgia Tech 0 (5)

How it Happened: DePaul started the game off with a home run and led the entire way, coming back to score four in the third and three more in the fourth. The Jackets had just two hits in the game, off the bats of Awald and Kennedy Cowden, dropping an 8-0 run-rule decision in five innings.

Game 2

No. 11/13 Kentucky 10, Georgia Tech 9 (8)

How it Happened: After a scoreless first, Awald led off the second with a double and Cowden drove her in on a sac fly to put the Jackets up 1-0 early. Awald struck again in the third when she hit a two out, two-run double to score Kauf and Cameron Stanford. Tech scored one more in the inning after Ariella Jackson was hit by a pitch with bases loaded to put the Jackets up 4-0.

But Kentucky would come back in the bottom of the inning, scoring one on an RBI single before Mallory Peyton hit a grand slam to put the Wildcats up, 5-4. Tech loaded the bases in the fourth and scored one on an error and another on an Awald groundout to re-take the lead, 6-5. Kentucky tied the game again in the bottom of the fourth, and took the lead on an Alex Martens single, 7-6. The Jackets would even things up in the fifth when Cowden hit a lead-off double, her first of two hits in the game, and Caroline Davis drove her in with a pinch-hit single. Kauf’s homer would put the Jackets back in front 8-7 in the sixth.

The back-and-forth contest continued as the Wildcats tied the score at eight in the bottom of the sixth, before Mora hit her first home run of the season to put Tech up, 9-8. But the Wildcats would score one in the seventh and another in the eighth to seal the win.

Georgia Tech will be back for another doubleheader tomorrow, facing No. 11/13 Kentucky at 1:30 p.m. (ET) and host Samford at 6:30 p.m. (ET). Both games will be streaming on ESPN3.

Game Notes

Tricia Awald went 3-for-6 today with two doubles and three RBI. She has hit five doubles now this season, tied for the team lead.

went 3-for-6 today with two doubles and three RBI. She has hit five doubles now this season, tied for the team lead. Bianca Mora hit her first home run of the season and the second of her career, Friday against Kentucky.

hit her first home run of the season and the second of her career, Friday against Kentucky. Freshman Emma Kauf hit her fourth home run of the season and scored three runs in the game against Kentucky.

hit her fourth home run of the season and scored three runs in the game against Kentucky. Kennedy Cowden started both games, going 3-for-5 with a double and an RBI.

started both games, going 3-for-5 with a double and an RBI. Amber Johns made her first appearance in the circle this season, tossing one hitless inning in relief against DePaul.

Multimedia

Here's how we'll line up for game ✌ pic.twitter.com/40nwMAnpLb — GT Softball 🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇 (@GaTechSoftball) February 21, 2020

T3 | Stanford slugs a double to left center, her fifth of the season, and the Jackets have runners at second and third!! pic.twitter.com/6HSmaqgqUn — GT Softball 🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇 (@GaTechSoftball) February 21, 2020

T5 | Cowden just CRUSHES a lead-off double to center to get things rollin' in the fifth!! pic.twitter.com/AAfDmSqWjV — GT Softball 🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇 (@GaTechSoftball) February 21, 2020

T5 | Caroline Davis comes through with a pinch-hit RBI single to tie the game!! GT – 7, UK – 7 pic.twitter.com/TgZVSf5qcd — GT Softball 🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇 (@GaTechSoftball) February 21, 2020

B5 | Neleman strikes out two as the Jackets get a 1-2-3 fifth! Due up – Kauf, Stanford, Awald GT – 7, UK – 7 pic.twitter.com/dzWa9S3V1W — GT Softball 🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇 (@GaTechSoftball) February 21, 2020

End 6 | CLUTCH strikeout by Neleman with bases loaded and we head to the seventh all tied up! GT – 8, UK – 8 pic.twitter.com/RxsoMPiGoo — GT Softball 🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇 (@GaTechSoftball) February 21, 2020

Alexander-Tharpe Fund

The Alexander-Tharpe Fund is the fundraising arm of Georgia Tech athletics, providing scholarship, operations and facilities support for Georgia Tech’s 400-plus student-athletes. Be a part of developing Georgia Tech’s Everyday Champions and helping the Yellow Jackets compete for championships at the highest levels of college athletics by supporting the A-T Fund’s Annual Athletic Scholarship Fund, which directly provides scholarships for Georgia Tech student-athletes, and Athletics Initiative 2020, Georgia Tech athletics’ ongoing $125 million initiative to allow Tech to recruit the nation’s most elite student-athletes, build a better student-athlete once they arrive on The Flats and, ultimately, win! To learn more about supporting the Yellow Jackets, visit atfund.org.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on Twitter (@GaTechSoftball), Facebook (Georgia Tech Softball) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com.