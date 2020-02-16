Jackets Fall to Iowa in Big Ten/ACC Challenge Finale

Box Score

THE FLATS – Tricia Awald and Ariella Jackson each had a pair of hits but Georgia Tech was not able to convert them into runs as the Yellow Jackets dropped their Big Ten/ACC Challenge finale with Iowa, 5-0, Sunday at Mewborn Field.

How it Happened: Iowa scored one in the first and one in the fourth to take an early 2-0 lead. Iowa pitcher Lauren Shaw held the Jackets to just four hits through her first five innings in the circle. Awald started the second with a double and Jackson added a base knock to give Tech runners at the corners, but Iowa was able to escape out of the inning without allowing either to score. The Hawkeyes picked up three more runs in the bottom of the fifth, including a two-run home run off the bat of Kalena Burns, to give them the 5-0 lead. Tech started the seventh with back-to-back singles from Jackson and Kennedy Cowden, but Shaw, who had 10 strikeouts, was able to get the next three batters out to secure the win for Iowa. Lexi Ray started the game for Georgia Tech and allowed one run on four hits over two innings in the circle.

Next up, Georgia Tech will head across town to face Georgia State in Panthersville on Wednesday, Feb. 19, with a 5 p.m. first pitch.

Game/Series Notes

Freshman Emma Kauf had a hit for the Jackets on Sunday, and finished the weekend with two home runs and a slash line of .500/.600/1.083. She also stole her fifth base of the season on Sunday.

had a hit for the Jackets on Sunday, and finished the weekend with two home runs and a slash line of .500/.600/1.083. She also stole her fifth base of the season on Sunday. Coming off her 4-for-4 outing last weekend against Ohio, Cameron Stanford hit three doubles to go with a .615 OBP this weekend.

Kauf, Stanford and Crosby Huckabay each drove in four runs apiece this weekend.

each drove in four runs apiece this weekend. Brooke Barfield pitched two scoreless innings in relief for the Jackets on Sunday.

pitched two scoreless innings in relief for the Jackets on Sunday. Georgia Tech went 2-2 in this year’s Big Ten/ACC Challenge.

Multimedia

All of Georgia Tech’s home games this season will be streaming live on ACC Network Extra.

NOTE: ACC Network Extra (ACCNX) programming is available online via the ESPN app or WatchESPN.com. Viewers must subscribe to a cable/satellite/digital provider that carries the ACC Network to view ACCNX programming.

Alexander-Tharpe Fund

The Alexander-Tharpe Fund is the fundraising arm of Georgia Tech athletics, providing scholarship, operations and facilities support for Georgia Tech’s 400-plus student-athletes. Be a part of developing Georgia Tech’s Everyday Champions and helping the Yellow Jackets compete for championships at the highest levels of college athletics by supporting the A-T Fund’s Annual Athletic Scholarship Fund, which directly provides scholarships for Georgia Tech student-athletes, and Athletics Initiative 2020, Georgia Tech athletics’ ongoing $125 million initiative to allow Tech to recruit the nation’s most elite student-athletes, build a better student-athlete once they arrive on The Flats and, ultimately, win! To learn more about supporting the Yellow Jackets, visit atfund.org.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on Twitter (@GaTechSoftball), Facebook (Georgia Tech Softball) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com.