Jackets Fall Short in Regular Season Finale

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech softball (31-22, 12-12 ACC) dropped its final regular season game, 4-3, to Virginia (32-17, 15-9 ACC) on Sunday afternoon at Mewborn Field. The Yellow Jackets got the tying run into scoring position in the seventh inning but couldn’t tie the score after Virginia scored three runs in the final two innings.

QUICK HITS

The Yellow Jackets finish the regular season with a .411 on-base percentage, tied with the 2010 season for the highest OBP in program history.

Tiffany Domingue drove in two runs today to bring her season total to 48 RBI, a career high.

She has now hit 191 career RBI after four years at USC Upstate.

This was Domingue’s 13 th mutli-hit game of the season and her 13 th multi-RBI game of the year.

mutli-hit game of the season and her 13 multi-RBI game of the year. Jayden Gailey drove in GT’s first run of the game with a double in the second inning, her 21 st RBI of the season.

RBI of the season. Gailey finishes the month of April with 14 RBI, tied with Sara Beth Allen for the 2 nd most on the team.

most on the team. She hit six doubles, tied for the most on the team, along with two home runs this month.

The offense has now scored 337 runs this year while driving in 317 RBI, both totals are sixth most in program history.

Kinsey Norton tied a career-best with seven strikeouts today, a record she set in Georgia Tech’s last ACC home series against Louisville.

The Yellow Jackets have clinched the No. 6 seed in the 2024 ACC Tournament. They will face the No. 3 seed which is yet to be determined.

The No. 6 seed in the tournament ties 2018 for the highest seed under Coach Morales. It is the highest seed a Tech team has earned since 2013.

HOW IT HAPPENED

Virginia got on the board in the first inning, taking advantage of four walks and scoring on a wild pitch. Sophia Voyles settled in after that, recording seven outs in a row before exiting the game after allowing a leadoff single in the fourth inning. The Jackets offense came to life in the bottom of the third, when Gailey laced a double off the wall in center field to allow Madison Dobbins to score after she reached base on a hit-by-pitch. Gailey came around to score off a two-out single by Domingue, putting Tech in front, 2-1, after the first three innings.

Norton replaced Voyles in the top of the fourth, recording three quick outs thanks to a pair of groundouts and a strikeout. She maintained her form into the fifth, where she struck out the first two batters she faced before inducing a groundout to retire the first six batters she faced. She would run into trouble in the sixth inning, allowing two singles and two walks as Virginia took the lead back with a pair of runs, 3-2. Three more singles and a walk added an insurance run in the top of the seventh. It could have been more but Norton recorded the final two outs with the bases loaded to keep the score, 4-2, headed into the home half. Black led off the seventh, doing her job by reaching base with a walk, bringing the tying run to the plate, after a couple of outs, Emma Minghini reached first off a UVA error, and got into the scoring position after Domingue powered the ball between the UVA shortstop and third baseman for a single, allowing Black to score, 4-3. Hope stayed alive through the final pitch but UVA managed to force a pop up into foul territory and record the final out of the game, stranding the tying run on second and the would-be game winning run on first.

UP NEXT

The Jackets will wait to learn their opponent in the second round of the ACC Tournament. Georgia Tech will take on the No. 3 seeded team on Thursday, May 9th in Durham, N.C.

