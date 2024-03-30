Jackets Fall in Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. – Georgia Tech softball (23-14, 9-6 ACC) came up short on Saturday, falling to Syracuse (16-14, 4-8 ACC), 7-1, on Saturday morning at Skytop Softball Stadium. The Yellow Jacket surrendered five runs through the first two innings and couldn’t mount a comeback, ending the road swing with a 4-4 record.

QUICK HITS

Reese Hunter lined an RBI double down the line in right field. It was her second double of the weekend and third in the last seven games after hitting only one double through her first 55 career appearances.

Hunter improves her season total to 13 RBI

Makayla Coffield pitched 2.1 innings before surrendering her first earned run of conference play.

The Fayetteville, Ga. native pitched her first 10.1 innings without allowing an earned run – the longest scoreless stretch by a Tech freshman to begin ACC play since Blake Neleman threw 11.1 scoreless in the 2020 season.

Coffield has been the first out of the bullpen for four consecutive games, the most consecutive appearances in her career.

start of the season. It was her 139 career appearance, tied for the second-most in program history. Neleman recorded two strikeouts, bringing her career total to 619, the second-most in program history.

Kinsey Norton pitched 2.0 scoreless innings in the fifth and sixth, bringing her conference ERA back below 3.00

Jayden Gailey reached base with a walk in both of her at bats, extending her on-base streak to five games, tied for the longest of her career.

The Jackets worked four walks today. Tech leads the ACC with 140 free passes so far in 2024.

HOW IT HAPPENED

Syracuse opened the scoring with a two-run home run in the bottom of the first. After Tech was retired in order in the top of the second, the Orange added on, using two singles, two walks and an error to make it a 5-0 ball game through the first two innings. The Jackets got on the board with some two-out offense in the top of the fourth. Sara Beth Allen worked a walk and came all the way around from first to score on a double from Hunter. That would be the only offensive output for the game as the Syracuse pitchers kept Tech off balanced for the remainder of play.

The game was halted after the sixth inning due to a 12 pm drop dead time for travel purposes, but not before Syracuse added two more runs in the fifth, making the final score, 7-1.

UP NEXT­­

Tech returns to Atlanta for a midweek match up against Troy on Wednesday, April 3. The game will be streamed on ACC Network extra. Tickets are available for purchase at ramblinwreck.com

