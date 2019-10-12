Football Battles, But Falls at Duke

Final Stats (.html) | Final Stats (.pdf) | Postgame Notes | Multimedia | Photo Gallery
DURHAM, N.C. — Georgia Tech limited Duke to three points and 105 yards in the second half, but it wasn’t enough to overcome a first-half outburst by the Blue Devils in a 41-23 defeat on Saturday afternoon at Duke’s Wallace Wade Stadium.
Georgia Tech opened and closed the first half with 75-yard touchdown drives but only managed a total of 18 yards on its five other series in the opening half. While the Yellow Jackets went three-and-out on four of those five series, Duke scored on each of its five possessions during that stretch and the Jackets found themselves trailing 38-14 at halftime.
Tech’s defense dominated in the second half, surrendering just five first downs to go along with the three points and 105 yards allowed after the break.
Offensively, Georgia Tech racked up a season-high 379 yards of offense, including a career-high 206 passing yards by redshirt freshman quarterback James Graham and a career-high 106 rushing yards by sophomore Jordan Mason (good for the first 100-yard performance of his career).
Georgia Tech continues ACC Coastal Division play next Saturday at Miami (Fla.). Kickoff is set for noon and the game will be televised on the ACC Network.
Sophomore RB Jordan Mason recorded the first 100-yard game of his career with 106 rushing yards against Duke.
Postgame Notes
Team
- For the second-straight week, Georgia Tech set a season high with 379 yards of total offense (prev.: 321 vs. North Carolina last Saturday).
- Georgia Tech’s 23 points were its most this season against an NCAA Division I FBS opponent (prev.: 22 vs. North Carolina last Saturday).
- Georgia Tech converted a season-high eight third downs on 18 attempts (prev.: 5 vs. Clemson, Aug. 29 and USF, Sept. 7).
- Georgia Tech’s 11-play, 75-yard touchdown drive on opening possession marked the first time this season that the Yellow Jackets have scored in the first quarter and the first time in nine games that the Jackets scored an offensive touchdown in the first quarter (last: Nov. 10, 2018 vs. Miami).
- Georgia Tech’s 14 first-half points were a season high (prev.: 6 vs. The Citadel, Sept. 14).
- Georgia Tech limited Duke to three points and 105 yards in the second half.
- Georgia Tech’s blocked punt in the fourth quarter was its first since the 2016 TaxSlayer Bowl vs. Kentucky (Dec. 31, 2016).
- The loss was Georgia Tech’s fifth in its last six meetings with Duke.
- The loss was Georgia Tech’s fifth-straight in games played away from home (last win away from home: Nov. 3, 2018 at North Carolina).
Individual Notes
- Georgia Tech So. RB Jordan Mason rushed for a career-high 106 yards (prev.: 99 vs. USF, Sept. 7, 2019). It was the first 100-yard game of Mason’s career and first 100-yard rushing performance by a Yellow Jacket this season.
- Georgia Tech r-Fr. QB James Graham passed for a career-high 206 yards (prev.: 171 vs. North Carolina last Saturday).
- Georgia Tech Jr. RB Jerry Howard Jr.’s 19-yard touchdown catch on the Yellow Jackets’ opening possession was the first touchdown reception of his career.
- Graham’s 8-yard touchdown run in the second quarter was the first touchdown run of his career.
- Georgia Tech So. PK Brenton King’s 42-yard field goal in the third quarter matched a career high (prev.: 42 vs. Wake Forest, Oct. 21, 2017).
- TE Tyler Davis’ 3 receptions and 29 receiving yards were both his highs at Georgia Tech (prev.: 1 rec. – four times; 11 yds – Sept. 7 vs. USF). Davis is in his first season at GT, having arrived as a graduate transfer from UConn.
- Georgia Tech So. WR Adonicas Sanders set a career high with 69 receiving yards (prev.: 67 vs. North Carolina last Saturday).
- Georgia Tech So. LB Quez Jackson set a career high with a team-high nine tackles (prev.: 7 vs. The Citadel, Sept. 14, 2019).
- For the second game, Georgia Tech Jr. DL Kelton Dawson set a career high with six tackles (prev.: 5 – twice, last vs. North Carolina last Saturday).
Sophomore Quez Jackson had a career-high nine tackles against Duke.
Multimedia
Head coach Geoff Collins postgame press conference (Audio)
ACC RSN Highlights
WHEEEEL ROUTE
Jerry Howard Jr. puts @GeorgiaTechFB on the board. pic.twitter.com/dRZUFDAWpo
— FOX Sports South (@FOXSportsSouth) October 12, 2019
What a throw.
What a catch.@Ahmarean2 // @GeorgiaTechFB pic.twitter.com/dG3I5dJ1t0
— FOX Sports South (@FOXSportsSouth) October 12, 2019
Jerry Howard Jr.'s day for @GeorgiaTechFB:
Receiving TD
Blocked Punt pic.twitter.com/tIeAcMJgQm
— FOX Sports South (@FOXSportsSouth) October 12, 2019
Tricky @GeorgiaTechFB. pic.twitter.com/RwgrP4TUMl
— FOX Sports South (@FOXSportsSouth) October 12, 2019
ACC Digital Network Highlights
ACC Digital Network Condensed Game