Jackets Edged by Fighting Irish in Final Frame, 5-3

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech softball (8-16) dropped a heartbreaker to Notre Dame, 5-3, on Friday. The Yellow Jackets and Fighting Irish were all square at two apiece in a pitchers’ duel heading into the final frame, but Notre dame managed a bases-clearing double for three RBI in the top half to create enough separation for the win.

Notre Dame got on the board in the top of the first, driving in the first run on an RBI double. Georgia Tech later knotted things up in the bottom of the third as freshman infielder Jin Sileo singled to lead off the inning, stole second and later made her way home off the bat of senior outfielder Cameron Stanford.

The Fighting Irish clapped back in the top of the fifth, knocking a solo shot to climb in front once again. The Yellow Jackets responded by evening the tally in the bottom of the sixth as senior outfielder Crosby Huckabay belted her own solo shot.

Notre Dame took control in the top of the seventh, jumping ahead 5-2 with one swing of the bat on a three-RBI double. In the bottom half, Stanford trimmed the Fighting Irish lead with a solo bomb, but the runs for the Yellow Jackets stopped there as Notre Dame hung on for the 5-3 win.

Stanford had the best day at the dish for the Yellow Jackets, finishing with two RBI and a run scored on top of her fourth homerun of the season.

Huckabay’s dinger marked her sixth homerun of the season.

Senior lefty Madison McPherson got the start in the circle, picking up three strikeouts and allowing two earned runs in six innings of work.

Georgia Tech and Notre Dame will be back at it in a doubleheader on Saturday with games scheduled for 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. The games will be broadcast on ACC Network Extra.

