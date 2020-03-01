Jackets Earn No. 7 Seed in 2020 ACC Tournament

BRACKET | TOURNAMENT CENTRAL

GREENSBORO, N.C. – After concluding the regular season with a road win at Clemson on Sunday, Georgia Tech women’s basketball secured the No. 7-seed in the 2020 ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament. The Yellow Jackets will open the tournament on Thursday, March 5 at 6 p.m. facing either No. 10 Notre Dame or No. 15 Pitt. The game will be broadcast on RSN.

The Yellow Jackets earned a first-round bye in the tournament and will open play in second round action. The winner of Thursday’s second round game will advance to the quarterfinals and face second-seeded NC State on Friday at 6 p.m.

The Jackets, who finished the regular season with a 19-10 overall record and 10-8 league mark, recorded the first winning ACC record since the 2013-14 season. Georgia Tech was predicted to finish 11th by the leagues head coaches and 12th by the Blue Ribbon Panel in the preseason predicted order of finish.

The 43rd annual tournament will run March 4-8 at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C. All games will be televised during the tournament.

The first, second and quarterfinals rounds will be carried by the ACC’s Regional Sports Network (RSN) – Fox Sports South, Fox Sports Florida, Fox Sports Sun, Fox Sports Midwest and Fox Sports Indiana. Each game will be available on the Fox Sports GO App, but are subject to blackout.

Both Saturday semifinal games will be carried nationally by ESPNU, while a national audience will also watch Sunday’s championship game via ESPN2. In addition, all games will be available on the ESPN and FOX Sports apps.

