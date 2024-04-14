Jackets Earn No. 5 Seed In ACC Tournament

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech women’s tennis earned the No. 5 seed in the 2024 ACC Championship and will open play on Thursday, April 18 at 3:30 p.m. against the winner of No. 12-seeded Boston College vs. No. 13-seeded Clemson.

2024 ACC CHAMPIONSHIP BRACKET | TOURNAMENT HOMEPAGE

Tech (13-8 overall, 9-4 ACC) defeated both Boston College and Clemson in regular season action. The Eagles and Tigers meet in first round action on Wednesday at 12:30 p.m.

Last season, Georgia Tech advanced to the semifinals of the ACC Championship, defeating Syracuse (4-0) and Duke (4-3). Overall, Tech is 34-30 when competing in the ACC Championship dating back to 1986. The Jackets have won four ACC tournament titles in program history – 2005, 2006, 2007 and 2010. Tech has made seven total appearances in the title match.

The ACC Championship will take place in Cary, N.C. at the Cary Tennis Park from April 17-21. The semifinal match featuring the highest remaining seed and the championship match will be broadcast on ACC Network Extra.

The Yellow Jackets topped Wake Forest on Sunday, 6-1, to conclude regular season action. Tech claimed the doubles point and cruised to five singles wins to end the season winning five of its last six matches.

Alexander-Tharpe Fund

The Alexander-Tharpe Fund is the fundraising arm of Georgia Tech athletics, providing scholarship, operations and facilities support for Tech’s 400-plus student-athletes. Be a part of the development of Yellow Jackets that thrive academically at the Institute and compete for championships at the highest levels of college athletics by supporting the Annual Athletic Scholarship Fund, which directly provides scholarships for Georgia Tech student-athletes. To learn more about supporting the Yellow Jackets, visit atfund.org.



For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on X (@GT_WTEN), Instagram (GT_WTEN), Facebook (Georgia Tech Women’s Tennis) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com