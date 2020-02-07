Kauf Homers as Tech Drops Two on Day One of Buzz Classic

Box Score (Game 1) | Box Score (Game 2)

THE FLATS – Freshman Emma Kauf hit her first collegiate home run and Lilly Hooper hit a pair of triples, but Georgia Tech fell in a pair of tough games on the first day of the Buzz Classic on Friday.

Game One vs. UAB: Kauf, in her first collegiate at-bat, hit a blast over the wall to put the Jackets up 1-0. The Blazers came back with a run in the third and one in the fourth to go up 2-1 before the Jackets loaded the bags in the bottom of the fourth and Hooper was hit by a pitch to score Kinley Stewart and tie the game at two. But UAB would answer, putting up two in the fifth, four in the sixth and one more in the seventh. The Jackets would score one more time on an RBI single from Bailee Zeitler in the seventh, who went 2-4 in the game, but it wouldn’t be enough as Tech took the 9-3 loss. Morgan Bruce pitched well for the Jackets, allowing just one earned on four hits in four innings of work.

Game Two vs. No. 1 Washington: Georgia Tech battled hard against the nation’s preseason No. 1. After falling behind early, Hooper hit her first of two triples in the game to get the Jackets on the board in the second. The Huskies picked up two runs in the third, but Bruce was able to pitch them out of a jam, coming up with a big strikeout with two outs and runners at the corners. The Yellow Jackets answered right back in the bottom of the inning, when Breanna Roper drove in Kennedy Cowden to cut the UW lead to three. Tech got on the board again in the fourth when Hooper hit a rocket into right for her second triple of the game, scoring Cameron Stanford. But the Huskies would pull away with an 11-6 victory.

Georgia Tech returns for two games tomorrow, facing No. 1 Washington again at 3:30 p.m. before taking on Furman at 6 p.m.

All of Georgia Tech’s home games, including the remaining games at the Buzz Classic, will be streaming live on ACC Network Extra.

Game Notes

Kauf hit her first career home run against UAB and stole her first two career bases against Washington.

Hooper’s two triples against Washington ties the program record for most in a game.

Hooper also drove in three runs today, one of six different Jackets to drive in runs on Friday.

Zeitler went a combined 6-for-8 with an RBI and a stolen base in the two games today.

Multimedia

GAME 1

KAUF GOES DEEP IN HER FIRST AT-BAT!! JACKETS UP 1-0!! pic.twitter.com/RonnWzJXee — GT Softball 🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇 (@GaTechSoftball) February 7, 2020

B6 | Zeitler smashes a two-bagger to lead off the sixth pic.twitter.com/AuTyJmJqE3 — GT Softball 🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇 (@GaTechSoftball) February 7, 2020

T7 | Roper doubles to left to lead off the 7th!! pic.twitter.com/jIcy3oCDas — GT Softball 🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇 (@GaTechSoftball) February 7, 2020

Game 2

Emma Kauf with the bullet and Brennna Roper with the tab to pick off the runner at second

Breanna Roper with the diving stop to get the out at first

Lilly Hooper smashes an RBI triple

T3 | Bruce with the strikeout to retire the side with runners at the corners!! Due up – Cowden, Kauf, Zeitler pic.twitter.com/PITr6ZpjOt — GT Softball 🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇 (@GaTechSoftball) February 7, 2020