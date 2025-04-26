Jackets Drop Game Two Against No. 19 Tigers

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech softball (26-20, 10-10 ACC) dropped its final ACC series of the season after a 19-0 finish against No. 19 Clemson (41-12, 18-5 ACC) on Saturday night at Mewborn Field.

QUICK HITS

Camden Anders made her second start of the season in Saturday’s contest against Clemson while four other Jackets made relief appearances.

Freshman Tymber Harris made her second appearance of the season and went on to record a career high two strikeouts after recording her first career strikeout in the fourth inning.

Harris’ 2.0 innings pitched mark her second appearance against a top-25 opponent with the first appearance being this season against No. 15 Oklahoma State.

Jaidyn Studebaker made her fifth appearance of the season and her first appearance of the season against a top-25 opponent.

Freshman Sydnie Watts made her 16 th appearance of the season while fellow freshman Maddie Furniss made her 12 th appearance of the season.

appearance of the season while fellow freshman Maddie Furniss made her 12 appearance of the season. With two singles on Saturday, Addison Leschber tied her longest reached base streak of the season of 10-games and continues to hold the longest active reached base streak.

The 10-game streak is the third longest of the season behind Gracyn Tucker and Paige Vukadinovich’s 12-game streaks, and Jayden Gailey’s 13-game streak.

Leschber’s two hits in game two of the series with Clemson bring her to seven multi-hit games this season with her most recent multi-hit game being the second game of the series against North Carolina (2).

Freshman Alyssa Willer leads Tech in the series against Clemson with a .600 batting average, 1.200 slugging percentage, .667 on base percentage, two runs, three hits, one home run, one RBI, and six total bases.

How it Happened

Anders started in the circle for Tech as the Jackets trailed early with back-to-back doubles that scored two runs for Clemson.

Watts came in to relieve Anders after four batters faced in the first inning. With two runners on, Clemson hit a home run over center field, before three walks and a wild pitch forced Tech to trail by seven runs after the first.

Furniss relieved Watts to start the second inning and helped the Jackets turn a double play to get two quick outs, but not without first surrendering one run.

The freshman remained in the circle to start the third inning but surrendered three runs off three hits, one of which was a home run over right field, which brought Studebaker in.

Studebaker immediately caught one Tiger swinging and went on to get the second out of the inning in the same way following another two runs scored from Clemson.

The junior stayed in the circle to begin the fourth inning and faced four batters before Harris was sent in after the Tigers tallied another three runs. Harris helped Tech get two quick outs before recording her first career strikeout, with the batter going down swinging.

Harris finished the game as Tech’s pitcher and recorded one final strikeout against seven batters. The Jackets surrendered two final runs off three hits and one error in the top of the fifth.

UP NEXT

Georgia Tech softball finishes the 2025 regular season with a final game against No. 19 Clemson on Sunday at 12 p.m. Sunday’s game will be available to stream on ESPN2.

2025 SOFTBALL TICKETS

Don’t forget to get your tickets for Tech softball’s final home game at Mewborn Field!

Single Game Tickets:

Guarantee your seats for specific games at Shirley Clements Mewborn Field! Single game tickets start at the low cost of just $10. Reserved Chairback: $12. General Admission Bench seats: $10

For more information regarding ticket purchases, click here.

Full Steam Ahead

Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and at www.ramblinwreck.com.