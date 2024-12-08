Jackets Defeat Mercer, 78-42

MACON, Ga. – Georgia Tech scored first and never looked back, pocketing a dominating 78-42 win over Mercer in Hawkins Arena on Sunday afternoon. For the second time this season, five Yellow Jackets finished in double-figures, helping Tech improve to 9-0 overall.
Tech shot 56 percent in the opening 20 minutes to quickly gain control of the game, leading 43-14 at halftime. The Yellow Jackets wasted no time opening a double-digit lead midway through the first quarter and broke open a 20-point lead in the second frame following back-to-back three-pointers from Dani Carnegie. Limited to just four points in the second frame, Mercer was held to 24.0 percent shooting between the first two frames.
The second half was no different for the Jackets who stretched their lead to 40-plus off a pair of free throws from Chit-Chat Wright in the fourth quarter. Wright led all scorers in the final 20 minutes with nine points, while adding for assists in the second half. For the game, Tech shot 45.6 percent (31-68) from the floor and led the rebounding battle, 46-29, paced by nine each from Zoesha Smith and Carnegie.
Kara Dunn led Tech with 14 points, while Smith added 13 and Tonie Morgan finished with 11 points. Carnegie and Wright added 10 points apiece to account for Tech’s players in double-figures.
Ariana Bennett led Mercer with 12 points and Ashlee Locke tallied 10. The Bears committed more turnovers than field goals, shooting 14-for-48 from the field (29.2 percent), but registered 20 miscues.
The Yellow Jackets return home for a midweek tilt in McCamish Pavilion against Louisiana Monroe on Wednesday, Dec. 11. Tip is slated for 1 p.m. on ACC Network Extra.
Kara Dunn leads all scorers with 14 points in the win. Photo by Sam Nelson
SINGLE-GAME TICKETS FOR WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Single-game tickets for the season are also on sale. Single game tickets begin at just $10 for general admission seating and are $12 for reserved seating. Youth pricing begins at $8 per game and are available day of game, while group ticket packages are on sale for 10 or more tickets at $5 per ticket. Please contact the Georgia Tech Athletic Association ticket office for more information on group tickets at tickets@athletics.gatech.edu. Fans can purchase tickets by visiting RamblinWreck.com or by calling the Georgia Tech ticket office at 1-888-TECH-TIX.
GEORGIA TECH WOMEN’S BASKETBALL CELEBRATES 50 YEARS
Georgia Tech is celebrating the 50th anniversary of women’s basketball on The Flats this season. Under the direction of coach Jim Culpepper, Georgia Tech competed its first year in the Georgia Association of Intercollegiate Athletics for Women (GAIAW) in 1974-75 before joining the ACC in 1979-80. Tech has seen many highlights over 50 years, including playing in the NCAA Tournament 11 times, with two Sweet 16 appearances (2012, 2021), and producing nine WNBA draft picks, featuring first round draft picks Alex Montgomery and Sasha Goodlett. In its first postseason berth in school history, Georgia Tech captured the 1992 National Women’s Invitational Tournament. Currently in its sixth season under head coach Nell Fortner, the Yellow Jackets have reach postseason play three times in the last five years.
Full Steam Ahead
Full Steam Ahead is a $500 million fundraising initiative to achieve Georgia Tech athletics’ goal of competing for championships at the highest level in the next era of intercollegiate athletics. The initiative will fund transformative projects for Tech athletics, including renovations of Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field (the historic home of Georgia Tech football), the Zelnak Basketball Center (the practice and training facility for Tech basketball) and O’Keefe Gymnasium (the venerable home of Yellow Jackets volleyball), as well as additional projects and initiatives to further advance Georgia Tech athletics through program wide-operational support. All members of the Georgia Tech community are invited to visit atfund.org/FullSteamAhead for full details and renderings of the renovation projects, as well as to learn about opportunities to contribute online.
For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on X (@GTWBB), Instagram (GTWBB), Facebook (Georgia Tech Women’s Basketball) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com.