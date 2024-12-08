Jackets Defeat Mercer, 78-42

MACON, Ga. – Georgia Tech scored first and never looked back, pocketing a dominating 78-42 win over Mercer in Hawkins Arena on Sunday afternoon. For the second time this season, five Yellow Jackets finished in double-figures, helping Tech improve to 9-0 overall.

Tech shot 56 percent in the opening 20 minutes to quickly gain control of the game, leading 43-14 at halftime. The Yellow Jackets wasted no time opening a double-digit lead midway through the first quarter and broke open a 20-point lead in the second frame following back-to-back three-pointers from Dani Carnegie. Limited to just four points in the second frame, Mercer was held to 24.0 percent shooting between the first two frames.

The second half was no different for the Jackets who stretched their lead to 40-plus off a pair of free throws from Chit-Chat Wright in the fourth quarter. Wright led all scorers in the final 20 minutes with nine points, while adding for assists in the second half. For the game, Tech shot 45.6 percent (31-68) from the floor and led the rebounding battle, 46-29, paced by nine each from Zoesha Smith and Carnegie.

Kara Dunn led Tech with 14 points, while Smith added 13 and Tonie Morgan finished with 11 points. Carnegie and Wright added 10 points apiece to account for Tech’s players in double-figures.

Ariana Bennett led Mercer with 12 points and Ashlee Locke tallied 10. The Bears committed more turnovers than field goals, shooting 14-for-48 from the field (29.2 percent), but registered 20 miscues.

The Yellow Jackets return home for a midweek tilt in McCamish Pavilion against Louisiana Monroe on Wednesday, Dec. 11. Tip is slated for 1 p.m. on ACC Network Extra.