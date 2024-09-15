Jackets Crowned Flight Champions at Furman Classic

GREENVILLE, S.C. – Alejandra Cruz and Taly Licht won their respective singles flight titles on the final day of the Debbie Southern Furman Classic on Sunday. To conclude the tournament, five Yellow Jackets pocketed wins during the final round of singles action.

Competing in flight two, Cruz faced NC State’s Maddy Zampardo in the title match. After dropping the first set, 6-4, Cruz rebounded to win the next two sets, 6-3, 6-2, to take the match. Over the weekend, Cruz went undefeated in singles play, winning three matches to go along with a pair of doubles victories to finish the weekend 5-1 overall.

Taking on Arina Oreshchenkova of Texas Tech in the flight seven final, Licht won a straight-set victory to claim the title. Licht pulled out a challenging first set in a tiebreaker, 7-6 (2), before cruising in the second set, 6-3, to finish the weekend 4-2 overall between singles and doubles play.

A trio of Jackets also picked up wins in the back draws on Sunday. Scarlett Nicholson dominated Maria Rizzolo (Mississippi State), 6-2, 6-0, to take the flight four back draw title, while Kate Sharabura topped Elizabeth Stevens of Kentucky, 6-4, 6-2. Rounding out the victories on Sunday, Given Roach also pocketed a straight-set win, downing Gianna Oboniye (Mississippi State), 6-3, 6-4.

Up next, select Yellow Jackets will head to Cary, N.C. to participate in the ITA All-American Championships, Sept. 21-29, at the Cary Tennis Center. The tournament is the first opportunity this fall to qualify for the season-ending NCAA Singles and Doubles Championship in November.

RESULTS

F2 – Alejandra Cruz (GT) def. Maddy Zampardo (NC State) 4-6, 6-3, 6-2

F7 – Taly Licht (GT) def. Arina Oreshchenkova (Texas Tech) 7-6 (2), 6-3

Back Draw

F1 – Gabriella Broadfoot (NC State) def. No. 51 Kylie Bilchev (GT) 7-6 (6), 6-3

F3 – No. 117 Kate Sharabura (GT) def. Elizabeth Stevens (Kentucky) 6-4, 6-2

F4 – Scarlett Nicholson (GT) def. Maria Rizzolo (Miss. State) 6-2, 6-0

F5 – Given Roach (GT) def. Gianna Oboniye (Miss. State) 6-3, 6-4

F8 – Marissa Pennings (Furman) def. Ginger Foster (GT) 6-3, 6-0

