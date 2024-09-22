Jackets Conclude Pre-Qualifying at ITA All-Americans

CARY, N.C. – Georgia Tech’s doubles team of Alejandra Cruz and Given Roach captured a dominating straight-set win in the second round of pre-qualifying on Sunday to secure a spot in the qualifying draw of the ITA All-American Championships. The Yellow Jackets also continued singles pre-qualifying action with Taly Licht and Roach at the Cary Tennis Park.

To close out the night in doubles action, Cruz and Roach were vying for a spot in the qualifying draw against SMU’s Drew Morris and Sophie Llewellyn. After erasing an early break in the first set, Cruz and Roach moved back on serve at 4-all and broke the Mustangs to take a 5-4 lead. Roach served out the first set with an ace, sealing the set lead for Tech, 6-4. Cruz and Roach dominated the second set from the start. After both teams held at 1-1, the Jackets earned an early break for a 3-2 lead and extended their advantage to 5-2. Roach served out the match, 6-2, to secure a spot in the qualifying draw on Monday.

In singles action earlier in the day, Licht advanced to the final round of competition, battling to a three-set victory in the second round, but could not secure a spot in the qualifying draw. The freshman Yellow Jacket challenged NC State’s Jasmine Conway in the second round, fighting to the finish. The conference foes worked to a tiebreak in the first set with Conway taking the set lead, 7-6 (3). But Licht rallied back to pull out a tight second set, 7-5, and took control in the final set, 6-3, to advance to the final round of pre-qualies.

Licht faced a quick turnaround for her third match in two days and faced Oklahoma’s Ava Catanzarite for a spot in the qualifying draw. Licht fought to the final point, but fell, 6-2, 6-4.

Also competing in the second round on Sunday, Roach took on TCU’s Tomi Main in the morning. After dropping the first set, 6-2, Roach forced a deciding third set, winning the second set, 6-4. But the Jacket couldn’t hold on, dropping the match, 6-2, 4-6, 6-2.

A pair of Yellow Jackets also competed in the consolation bracket of pre-qualifying. Scarlett Nicholson pocketed a three-set win over Arizona’s Tanvi Narendran. Nicholson regrouped after dropping a 6-1 first set to take the second set, 6-4. She carried momentum into the final set, cruising to a 6-2 decision. Cruz battled against Kanas State’s Tereza Polakova, but fell 4-6, 7-6 (3), 6-2.

Action continues on Monday with the opening rounds of singles and doubles in the qualifying draw. Kate Sharabura will take the court for the first time and face Ekaterina Khayrutdinova of Florida International in the first round. Tech will also have two doubles teams in the qualifying draw. Tuesday will conclude qualifying action with main draw play set to begin on Wednesday.

RESULTS

Tomi Main (TCU) def. Given Roach (GT) 6-2, 4-6, 6-2

Taly Licht (GT) def. Jasmine Conway (NC State) 6-7 (3), 7-5, 6-3

Ava Catanzarite (Oklahoma) [17] def. Taly Licht (GT) 6-2, 6-4

No. 88 Alejandra Cruz/Given Roach (GT) def. Drew Morris/Sophie Llewellyn (SMU) 6-4, 6-2

Consolation

Tereza Polakova (Kansas State) def. Alejandra Cruz (GT) 4-6, 7-6 (3), 6-2

Scarlett Nicholson (GT) def. Tanvi Narendran (Arizona) 1-6, 6-4, 6-2

Monday Schedule of Play – Qualifying

9 a.m. – No. 117 Kate Sharabura (GT) vs. No. 79 Ekaterina Khayrutdinova (FIU)

Alejandra Cruz/Given Roach (GT) vs. Ahmani Guichard/Anne-Christine Lutkemeyer (UCLA) [4]

Kate Sharabura/Scarlett Nicholson (GT) vs. Michela Moore/Peyton Capuano (Dartmouth)

Alexander-Tharpe Fund

The Alexander-Tharpe Fund is the fundraising arm of Georgia Tech athletics, providing scholarship, operations and facilities support for Tech’s 400-plus student-athletes. Be a part of the development of Yellow Jackets that thrive academically at the Institute and compete for championships at the highest levels of college athletics by supporting the Annual Athletic Scholarship Fund, which directly provides scholarships for Georgia Tech student-athletes. To learn more about supporting the Yellow Jackets, visit atfund.org.



For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on X (@GT_WTEN), Instagram (GT_WTEN), Facebook (Georgia Tech Women’s Tennis) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com