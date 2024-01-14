Jackets Conclude Michigan Invitational

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – For the second day in a row, action moved to the Travis Pointe Country Club due to inclement weather as No. 20 Georgia Tech women’s tennis closed out the Michigan Invitational collecting five doubles wins on Sunday. Tech played two rounds of doubles action on the final day.

Kicking off the morning, the Yellow Jackets took three of four doubles matches from No. 5 Michigan. Given Roach and Scarlett Nicholson teamed up to cruise to a 6-2 triumph over Julia Fliegner and Lily Jones, while Ruth Marsh and Mahak Jain downed Gala Mesochoritou and Bayley Sheinin, 6-4.

Also victorious against Michigan, Kylie Bilchev and Meera Jesudason took Reese Miller and Piper Charney to the wire. Knotted a 6-6, Bilchev and Jesudason pulled out the win, taking the tiebreaker, 7-5. Carol Lee and Kate Sharabura faced a top-10 team in Kari Miller and Jaedan Brown and battled to the very end. The match stood at a 5-all standstill with a tiebreak looming on the horizon, but Miller and Brown won the next two games to take the match, 7-5.

In the second set of doubles action, Tech took home a pair of wins against No. 14 Ohio State. Lee and Sharabura rebounded from a loss earlier in the day to defeat Audrey Spencer and Luciana Perry, 6-4. Jain and Marsh went undefeated on Sunday when the pair held strong for a 7-6 (5) win over Irina Cantos and Megan Basil. It was a gutsy win for the Jackets forcing a tiebreak and fighting until the last point.

Georgia Tech returns to the courts to open the dual season at UCF on Saturday, Jan. 20. First serve at the USTA National Campus is set for 11 a.m.

RESULTS

Doubles

Michigan vs. Georgia Tech

No. 8 Kari Miller/Jaedan Brown (Michigan) def. Carol Lee/Kate Sharabura (GT) 7-5

Given Roach/Scarlett Nicholson (GT) def. Julia Fliegner/Lily Jones (Michigan) 6-2

Kylie Bilchev/Meera Jesudason (GT) def. Reese Miller/Piper Charney (Michigan) 7-6 (5)

Ruth Marsh/Mahak Jain (GT) def. Gala Mesochoritou/Bayley Sheinin (Michigan) 6-4

Ohio State vs. Georgia Tech

Carol Lee/Kate Sharabura (GT) def. Audrey Spencer/Luciana Perry (Ohio State) 6-4

Maddie Atway/Teah Chavez (Ohio State) def. Given Roach/Scarlett Nicholson (Ohio State) 6-3

Alessia Cau/Dani Schoenly (Ohio State) def. Kylie Bilchev/Meera Jesudason (GT) 7-6 (3)

Ruth Marsh/Mahak Jain (GT) def. Irina Cantos/Megan Basil (Ohio State) 7-6 (5)

