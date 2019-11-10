Jackets Conclude Fall Play at Rebel Invite

LAS VEGAS, Nev. – Georgia Tech women’s tennis concluded its fall season on Sunday at the Rebel Invite in Las Vegas. The Yellow Jackets collected seven wins in consolation action on the final day of the tournament.

“Our team got a lot of opportunities to play some really good players from schools we don’t usually play,” commented head coach Rodney Harmon. “It was a really good finish to our fall season.”

Gia Cohen and Kenya Jones each competed in their flight finals, but fell in hard-fought battles. In flight one, Jones pushed Sabina Macalova (Mississippi), but dropped a 6-3, 7-5 decision. Cohen challenged Roxana Manu (Kansas) in the flight two final. After a tight first set in which Cohen fell in a tiebreak, 7-6, Manu claimed the second set, 6-1, to seal the win.

In consolation action, Victoria Flores upended Madison Tattina (Utah), 6-0, 6-0, while Nami Otsuka pocketed a 6-2, 6-2 triumph over Emily Dush (Utah). Also victorious in consolation play were freshmen Rosie Garcia Gross and Sophia Sassoli. Garcia Gross defeated Anya Lamoreaux (Utah), 7-6, 6-3, and Sassoli beat Madisen Olsen (Oregon), 6-4, 6-1.

Tech also pocketed a trio of consolation doubles victories. The Tech pair of Jones and Flores fought to the end against Machalova and Alexa Bortles (Mississippi), winning 8-7, while Cohen and Otsuka also were victorious in the same flight. The Yellow Jackets downed Arizona’s Kristen Prelle and Khim Iglupas, 8-5. Rounding out the doubles wins, Sassoli and Garcia Gross picked up an 8-5 decision over Ky Ecton and Sophia Derivan (Colorado).

Georgia Tech returns to the courts hosting Kennesaw State in a doubleheader on Jan. 11 at the Ken Byers Tennis Complex.

MAIN DRAW

FLIGHT ONE SINGLES

FINAL

Sabina Macalova (MISS) def. No. 10 Kenya Jones (GT) 6-3, 7-5

CONSOLATION

Victoria Flores (GT) def. Madison Tattina (UU) 6-0, 6-0

FLIGHT TWO SINGLES

FINAL

Roxana Manu (KU) def. Gia Cohen (GT) 7-6, 6-1

CONSOLATION

Nami Otsuka (GT) def. Emily Dush (UU) 6-2, 6-2

FLIGHT THREE SINGLES

CONSOLATION

Rosie Garcia Gross (GT) def. Anya Lamoreaux (UU) 7-6, 6-3

Lillian Mould (OREG) def. Nadia Gizdova (GT) 7-6, 6-6

FLIGHT FOUR SINGLES

CONSOLATION

Sophia Sassoli (GT) def. Madisen Olsen (OREG) 6-4, 6-1

FLIGHT ONE DOUBLES

CONSOLATION

Jones/Flores (GT) def. Sabina Machalova/Alexa Bortles (MISS) 8-7

Gia Cohen/Nami Otsuka (GT) def. Kristen Prelle/Khim Iglupas (ARIZ) 8-5

FLIGHT TWO DOUBLES

CONSOLATION

Sophia Sassoli/Rosie Gross (GT) def. Ky Ecton/Sophia Derivan (CU) 8-5

