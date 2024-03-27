Jackets Conclude Day One at Men's Championship

INDIANAPOLIS, IND – The Georgia Tech swim and dive program concluded the first day of competition at the NCAA Division I Men’s Swimming and Diving Championships.

The men competed in their first event of the championships, the 800 free relay. The Team comprised of Ricky Baluccini, Vitor Sega, Berke Saka and Batur Ünlü finished with a time of 6:21.60.

Max Fowler, Leandro Odorici, Mert Kilavuz and Saka will be in action tomorrow. Fowler will be competing in the 1-meter dive, Odorici will begin competition in the 50 free, Kilavuz will compete in the 500 free, and Saka will compete in the 200 IM.

