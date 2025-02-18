Softball Prepares for Midweek Against Troy Ahead of I-75 Tournament

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech softball (7-3) will take a day trip to Alabama for its first midweek contest of the season against Troy (7-3) before coming back home to serve as a host in the I-75 Tournament Feb. 21-23 alongside Kennesaw State and Georgia State.

TV

Georgia Tech vs. Troy – 6 p.m. – ESPN+ – Watch

Storylines

Tech Softball is off to its best start since the 2022 season (8-2) with a 7-3 record after 10 games.

The Jackets most recently went 3-2 in the Snowman Tournament hosted by No. 19 Mississippi State, with wins against Southern Illinois (12-8) and Bradley (15-1, 4-3).

On the road, Tech utilized seven of its eight pitchers with five different Yellow Jackets getting starts.

Sophia Voyles made two appearances in Mississippi where she threw a combined team high 7.2 innings and recorded 14 strikeouts and her second win of the season.

Senior Emma Minghini recorded her first career win in blowout fashion after Tech downed Bradley 15-1 on Friday evening. Minghini’s first win came after two strikeouts and 5.0 innings pitched.

Freshman right hand pitcher Sydnie Watts saw not only her first career start but also her first career win against Southern Illinois after throwing three strikeouts across 4.0 innings pitched.

Jayden Gailey let the Jackets offense through the Snowman Tournament as she held a .700 batting average alongside a .750 on base percentage and a 1.000 slugging percentage.

Gailey’s offensive performance so far this season ranks her within the top 15 of ACC competitors while also ranking her seventh for doubles (5).

Paige Vukadinovich also had an impressive five game stretch on the road stacking seven runs, eight hits, three doubles, three RBI, and 11 total bases. Her .615 batting average was accompanied by a .667 on base percentage and a .846 slugging percentage.

Gracyn Tucker slammed Tech’s third homerun of the season, her second, against Bradley on Saturday. Tech has a spotless 3-0 record when recording at least one homerun in a game.

With seven wins so far this season, Coach Morales sits with 307 career wins while inching towards 200 wins as head coach for the Yellow Jackets with 194 wins.

Series Notes

Tech leads the overall series against Troy, 17-15.

The Yellow Jackets not only own the last three wins in the series, but do so after outscoring the Trojans a combined 28-10.

On the road is where Tech has found majority of its success against Troy, standing with an 8-5 overall record, as well as a 7-8 record at home and a 2-2 record at neutral venues.

Last season Tech achieved its second double digit win against Troy, 14-9, with the first being back in the 2004 season when it pulled off a 10-run shutout victory in Alabama.

