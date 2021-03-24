Jackets Climb in ITA Rankings

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech was well represented in the latest Intercollegiate Tennis Rankings released on Wednesday. Coming in at No. 13 as a team, the Yellow Jackets also feature two ranked doubles teams and two singles players.

Climbing four spots in the doubles rankings, Tech’s top doubles team of Kenya Jones and Victoria Flores moved into the No. 1 doubles position in the nation. The pair boast a 16-2 overall doubles record on the season, including a 14-2 dual mark. Jones and Flores are 5-1 against Atlantic Coast Conference opponents and a perfect 5-0 against nationally ranked doubles teams. The Jackets have won four straight dating back to a 6-4 win over then-No. 2 Anna Rogers and Alana Smith of NC State.

Jumping into the doubles rankings, Ava Hrastar and Gia Cohen appear at No. 17. The tandem is 3-2 on the season, collecting their first win over then-No. 16 Jaeda Daniel and Adriana Reami of NC State to clinch a hard-fought doubles point against the Wolfpack.

Tech is represented by two Yellow Jackets in the top 25 of the singles rankings led by Jones at No. 3. Leading the Jackets from the No. 1 singles position, Jones owns a 14-7 overall record and is 7-2 in ACC play. The two-time ACC Player of the Week, Jones is 4-0 against top-10 opponents. Flores sits at No. 23, jumping from No. 56. The senior is 14-5 overall and 5-4 against league opponents. She opened the season winning her first nine dual matches.

The Jackets host its final two home matches of the season the weekend of April 2-4, hosting Syracuse and Boston College.