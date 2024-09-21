Jackets Advance at ITA All-Americans

CARY, N.C. – In the opening round of pre-qualifying action at the ITA All-American Championships on Saturday, Taly Licht and Given Roach picked up singles wins to advance to the second round, while Roach and Alejandra Cruz dominated in a doubles victory. The elite tournament started on Saturday at the Cary Tennis Park.

Saturday featured the round of 128 singles and doubles round of 32 with all participants looking to claim a spot in the qualifying draw. The Yellow Jackets picked up their first win from Roach who trailed early, 3-4, to Sally Pethybridge of Portland. Roach would rally back to 5-5, but could not pull out the first set, falling 7-5. The opponents stood knotted at 4-all in the second set before Roach won the next two games to take the set, 6-4, and force a deciding third set. The Jacket took an early 2-0 lead in the deciding set and cushioned her lead at 4-1 before closing out the victory, 5-7, 6-4, 6-1.

Keeping momentum rolling from the season-opening tournament, freshman Licht made quick work of No. 16-seeded Kate Kim (Harvard), collecting a straight-set victory. After Licht battled to a 6-4 first set, the freshman dominated the second set, 6-1, to move into the second round of pre-qualifying action.

Cruz and Scarlett Nicholson also represented Tech on Saturday in singles play. Cruz won the first set against Annabelle Davis (Clemson), but couldn’t hold on, falling in three sets to the Tiger, 4-6, 6-3, 6-3. Nicholson faced off against No. 17-seeded Fatima Keita of Columbia, but dropped at 6-1, 6-4 decision.

Tech had one doubles team competing in pre-qualifying action on Saturday. No. 88 Cruz and Roach competed against Wisconsin’s No. 72 Tianna Rangan and Taylor Cataldi, the No. 6 seed in pre-qualifying. The Jackets took the first set, 6-4, and cruised in the second set, 6-2, to upend the Badgers in the opening round.

Action continues on Sunday with the second round of singles and doubles action. Winners on Sunday will secure a spot in the qualifying draw set to begin on Monday.

RESULTS

Given Roach (GT) def. Sally Pethybridge (Portland) 5-7, 6-4, 6-1

Taly Licht (GT) def. Kate Kim (Harvard) [16] 6-4, 6-1

Annabelle Davis (Clemson) def. Alejandra Cruz (GT) [3] 4-6, 6-3, 6-3

Fatima Keita (Columbia) [17] def. Scarlett Nicholson (GT) 6-1, 6-4

No. 88 Alejandra Cruz/Given Roach (GT) def. No. 72 Tianna Rangan/Taylor Cataldi (Wisconsin) [6] 6-4, 6-2

Sunday Schedule of Play

Given Roach (GT) vs. Tomi Main (TCU)

Taly Licht (GT) vs. Jasmine Conway (NC State)

No. 88 Alejandra Cruz/Given Roach (GT) vs. Drew Morris/Sophie Llewellyn (SMU)

Consolation

Alejandra Cruz (GT) vs. Tereza Polakova (Kansas State)

Scarlett Nicholson (GT) vs. Tanvi Narendran (Arizona)

