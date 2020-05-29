Inside The Chart: Wait No More

By Andy Demetra (The Voice of the Yellow Jackets) | Inside The Chart

Antonneous Clayton has no intention of letting a quarantine derail his focus.

Not after waiting a year-and-a-half to return to the field. Not with one year left in his college career.

“If you want to get ahead, now is the best time to do so. It’s so easy to not do anything right now. It’s so easy to become complacent, sit around the house all day, eat chips and watch Netflix,” the senior said from Nashville, Tenn., where he moved in March for the rest of the spring semester to be closer to his girlfriend and one-year-old son.

Netflix and chill? Good luck getting Clayton to do that. The 6-2, 265-pound defensive end has instead filled his days with schoolwork, training, film study, family time, and little else. Ten weeks away from the rigid schedule of a student-athlete – and the temptations that come with it – hasn’t caused Clayton to lose his edge.

“The average human being needs someone to motivate them – unlike me. I don’t need anybody to motivate me. I’ve been motivating myself for years because of all the adversity I’ve been through,” he added.

The anticipation for Clayton’s debut has only intensified since the Vienna, Ga., native transferred to Tech in the summer of 2019 following three seasons (one as a redshirt) at the University of Florida. A former Rivals five-star prospect, he becomes the highest-ranked player to suit up for the Yellow Jackets since Hall of Famer Calvin Johnson. He’s expected to invigorate a Georgia Tech pass rush that hasn’t finished higher than 108th nationally in sacks per game in the last six seasons.

“I’m ready to help my team out,” he said.

That may seem like an oversized burden, especially for someone with only 10 career tackles, but Clayton has dealt with high expectations since coming out of Dooly County High School in 2016. Around Vienna (pop. 4,000), two hours south of Atlanta, he’s still known as “Big Eye,” a nickname given to him by his grandmother for the big eyes he had as a baby. On the football field, Clayton opened eyes: he finished his senior year ranked the No. 2 weakside defensive end in the country and No. 27 player overall according to the 247Sports composite rankings. He signed with Florida, and then-defensive coordinator Geoff Collins, over offers from Auburn and other SEC powerhouses. Clayton says he still keeps the first Twitter message Collins sent him.

Their time at Florida only lasted a year together; Collins left for the head job at Temple in 2017. Clayton appeared in five games as a freshman before suffering a season-ending injury, then struggled to gain traction on the Gators’ depth chart. He redshirted as a junior, playing in just three games and recording zero tackles.

When he sought a fresh start closer to home, Clayton thought back to the connection he first made with Collins.

“When I decided to transfer, coaches were calling immediately. It was like, ‘Oh man, I don’t know where to go.’ I was like, ‘Who’s one guy that I know that I can put my trust and my faith in, and all I’ve got to do is work hard and everything else will take care of itself?’ And the first person who came to mind was Coach Collins,” he said.

Clayton enrolled at Georgia Tech in the summer of 2019. In addition to his relationship with Collins, he also developed a close bond with his new position coach, former Tech Hall of Famer and 12-year NFL veteran Marco Coleman. Clayton calls him more of a father-figure than a coach.

“To have a coach that actually played in the league and [was drafted] in the first round, I’m taking it all in. There’s not one thing I’m going to question,” he said.

“He’s helped me find some kinks in my game that I didn’t know I had.”