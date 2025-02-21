Henry, Scott Set for Induction into Georgia Sports Hall of Fame

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech basketball legend Dennis Scott, who saw his Yellow Jacket jersey No. 4 retired in November, and the late football/golf standout Bunky Henry will be inducted into the Georgia Sports Hall of Fame in ceremonies to take place Saturday, Feb. 22, at the Macon City Auditorium in Macon, Ga. The two Yellow Jacket legends join a heavyweight class of Georgia standout athletes, including UGA gymnast Courtney Kupets Carter, baseball coach Terry Holder, former Atlanta Braves pitcher Tim Hudson, former Braves outfielder Marquis Grissom, star NFL wide receiver Terance Mathis, former Braves pitching coach Leo Mazzone, longtime broadcaster Bob Rathbun, UGA football legend Theron Sapp and UGA tennis coach Jeff Wallace. Henry, who died in 2018, and legendary boxer Vernon Forrest are part of the Hall’s “Legends” class for 2025.

Dennis Scott saw his No. 4 jersey retired at Tech last November. (photo by Danny Karnik) The 1990 Atlantic Coast Conference and Sporting News National Men’s Basketball Player of the Year and a first-team All-American by six organizations, the 6-foot-8 Scott is one of five Georgia Tech players ever to be named a first-team All-American by an NCAA-recognized organization, named in 1990 by Basketball Times, The Sporting News, the Wooden Award, the United States Basketball Writers of America, the Naismith Award and The National. He also earned second-team honors by three other organizations, and was a finalist for the Naismith and Wooden Awards in 1990. Scott, part of the Yellow Jackets’ legendary Lethal Weapon 3 trio with Brian Oliver and Kenny Anderson, led Tech to its second all-time ACC title that year, and to the first NCAA Final Four in program history, winning 28 games before falling to UNLV in the national semifinal in Denver, Colo. Arriving at Tech from Reston, Va., Scott immediately made his mark on the Tech program, winning the ACC Rookie of the Year Award in the 1987-88 season, then earning third-team All-ACC and third-team All-America honors as a sophomore. Tech played in the NCAA Tournament both years. His 970 points scored in the 1989-90 season remain the ACC all-time record, and his scoring average of 27.7 is second only to Rich Yunkus (30.1 from 1968-71). He set the ACC record for three-point field goals in a season with 137, a mark that still stands second in the conference’s all-time annals, just two shy of the new record of 139 (Duke’s J.J. Redick – 2005-06). His career scoring average of 21.36 ranks 19th in conference annals and fourth in Tech history. Scott ranks fourth in Tech history in career points (2,115) despite playing just three seasons, and he holds the Tech career record for three-point field goals (351) and highest three-point percentage (42.2). In 2002, he was named to the ACC 50th Anniversary men’s basketball team as one of the 50 greatest players in ACC history. Entering the NBA Draft after his junior year in 1990, Scott was picked in the first round, fourth overall by the Orlando Magic, with whom he earned the nickname “3-D” as a nod to his consistent three-pointers. In 1995-96, Scott set an NBA single-season three-point field goal tally with 267. He also set the then NBA record for the most three-pointers made in a single game with 11. The Magic’s all-time leader in three-point field goals, Scott was inducted into the Orlando Magic Hall of Fame in 2023. He completed requirements for an Executive MBA degree from Tech in 2023.

Bunky Henry was the NCAA runner-up in 1967 and won a PGA Tour event two years later. (portrait by Ken Modak) Henry, the runner-up in the 1967 NCAA Championship, was known as much for his humble demeanor and entertaining stories as he was for his golfing skills. After 64 years as an amateur and pro golfer, Henry was an instructor at the Golf Club of Georgia, where he specialized in swing technology. He attended Georgia Tech on a football scholarship, was a record-setting extra-point kicker, set an NCAA record, and led the Yellow Jackets in scoring in 1965. He was inducted into the Georgia Tech Sports Hall of Fame as a two-sport athlete. In 1999, Tech designated him one of the 25 greatest Tech athletes of the century. After graduating with a degree in industrial management, he turned pro in 1967 and played with the PGA Tour and Senior PGA Tour through 2001. His pro career includes winning the 1969 National Airlines Open and 63 career PGA Tour Champions tournaments with three top-10s. Twice, Henry played the Masters Tournament, and he is a member of the Georgia Golf Hall of Fame.