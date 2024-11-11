Head Coach Aileen Morales and Tech Softball Staff Announce the 2025 ACC Schedule

THE FLATS – Head coach Aileen Morales and the Georgia Tech softball staff have unveiled the 2025 conference schedule which includes four ACC series at Mewborn Field.
The Yellow Jackets enter the eighth season of the Morales era, bringing back 12 returners from last year’s squad. Senior Ella Edgmon returns for her senior season after being one of three Yellow Jackets to play in 54 or more of Tech’s 55 contests in the 2024 season. Edgmon is joined in the outfield by junior Paige Vukadinovich who was one of Tech’s biggest thieves last season with nine stolen bases. Junior infield Jayden Gailey suits back up in White & Gold after finishing the 2024 season second on the squad in putouts, behind Reese Hunter with 233, who returns for the 2025 season after being the Yellow Jackets’ primary catcher last season with 51 game starts.
Tech’s group of returners is fortified by the Yellow Jackets’ recent recruiting class, composed of 12 highly sought out new Jackets. The class consists of 10 newcomers joining the collegiate ranks along with senior outfielder, Eliana Gottlieb, and junior infielder, Addison Leschber.
Morales will lead a powerhouse staff on The Flats in 2024-25 as assistant coaches Erin Dixson returns for her second season overseeing the pitching staff and Deven Boland returns for his second year with the program and first as hitting coach. Tech’s staff is joined this season by assistant coach Megan Hill, who will be the programs point of contact for recruiting, and Mya Knuteson, who assumes the role of Director of Operations for the Yellow Jackets.
2025 ACC SCHEDULE HIGHLIGHTS
- The Jackets will open the 2025 ACC slate at home against Stanford at home Feb. 28- March 2 after clashing with the Cardinal only once last season at the Shriners Children’s Clearwater Invitational.
- Tech remains home to host NC State March 7-9, looking to repeat their 2024 series sweep against the Wolfpack.
- March 14-16 will be the Yellow Jackets’ first test on the road as they play California for the first time since the 2017 season.
- After some time on the west coast, its back to the east coast to play the Panthers in Pittsburgh in hopes of taking the series for the third consecutive season (March 21-23).
- Following an ACC bye-week, the Yellow Jackets return home to host Syracuse (April 4-6).
- Tech will play its final road series April 18-20 against UNC before capping the 2025 regular season at Mewborn field April 25-27 against Clemson.
