Hawes Accepts Senior Bowl Invite

The Senior Bowl is widely regarded as the preeminent college football all-star game and National Football League Draft showcase. Hawes is set to become the 58th Georgia Tech player to participate in the Senior Bowl and the third in the last four seasons, joining DL Keion White, who would go on to be selected in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft by the New England Patriots, and DB Tariq Carpenter, who was a seventh-round pick by the Green Bay Packers in 2022. Hawes is the first Tech tight end to receive a Senior Bowl invite since Billy Martin in 1964.

In his first season at Georgia Tech, Hawes ranks second among the Yellow Jackets’ tight ends with 10 receptions for 122 yards in nine games. However, he has made his biggest impact in the ground game, where he has established himself as one of college football’s premier run-blocking tight ends. With Hawes delivering key blocks on a regular basis, Tech ranks fourth in the Atlantic Coast Conference and among the top 40 nationally in rushing offense (186.2 ypg) and has run for more than 200 yards in key wins over Duke (245 on Oct. 5) and No. 4-ranked Miami (271 last Saturday).

Prior to his arrival on The Flats, Hawes caught 35 passes for 371 yards over four seasons at Yale (2019, 2021-23). He was a second-team all-Ivy League selection in 2022.

Hawes is the second Yellow Jacket to accept a postseason all-star game invitation this season. DL Zeek Biggers (Salisbury, N.C./West Rowan H.S.) has accepted an invite to participate in the 2025 East-West Shrine Bowl on Jan. 30 in Arlington, Texas.

Fresh off their 28-23 win over previously unbeaten Miami, Hawes and the Yellow Jackets (6-4, 4-3 ACC) host NC State (5-5, 2-4 ACC) on Thursday at 7:30 p.m., under the lights at Tech’s Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Tickets for the Jackets’ final home game and ACC matchup of the 2024 season are still available and can be purchased online by clicking HERE.

