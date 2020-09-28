Harvin Once Again Tabbed as One of “Ray’s 4”

THE FLATS – For the third-straight week, Georgia Tech senior Pressley Harvin III has been included on the Ray Guy Award “Ray’s 4” list, which recognizes the nation’s top four punters of the week.

Harvin’s latest honor comes on the heels of him averaging 49.3 yards over seven punts on Saturday at Syracuse. Three of his seven punts traveled 50 or more yards ,three pinned the Orange inside their own 20 yard line and only one was able to be returned. His spectacular day was highlighted by a 64-yard punt in the second quarter that was the second-longest of his career, behind only a 70-yarder the previous Saturday against UCF. The 64-yard masterpiece at Syracuse carried the full 64 yards in the air, landed inside the 5 yard line, checked up and bounced out of bounds at the 4.

Harvin has been included on the “Ray’s 4” list following each of Georgia Tech’s three games this season, including last week when he was named the Ray Guy Award National Punter of the Week after averaging 51.2 yards per punt against nationally ranked UCF.

For the season, Harvin leads the Atlantic Coast Conference and ranks fourth nationally with a 48.2-yard punting average. He also leads a Georgia Tech punt unit that leads the ACC and ranks sixth national in net punting at 46.14 yards per attempt.

Harvin and the Yellow Jackets return to action on Friday, Oct. 9 with a nationally televised primetime showdown versus Louisville. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. on ESPN. An extremely limited number of tickets are available and can be purchased online at rambinwreck.com/tickets.

