Harvin III on Ray Guy Award Watch List

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech senior punter Pressley Harvin III (Alcolu, S.C./Sumter) is one of just 19 candidates on the official preseason watch list for the 2020 Ray Guy Award, the Augusta (Ga.) Sports Council announced on Wednesday. The Ray Guy is presented annually to college football’s top punter.

As a junior last season, Harvin III ranked 17th nationally with a 44.8-yard punting average. His 44.8-yard average was the fifth-best single-season punting average in school history. He also ranks sixth on the list with a 44.1-yard average as a freshman in 2017. Harvin III enters his senior campaign with a 43.8-yard career average, good for second in Georgia Tech history.

In addition to booming 80 punts in 2019, Harvin III also threw a 41-yard touchdown pass on a fake punt in Georgia Tech’s 28-21 overtime win at Miami (Fla.). Combined with his 45.5-yard punting average that week, Harvin III was named the Atlantic Coast Conference Specialist of the Week for his performance in the win over Miami.

Ten semifinalists for the 2020 Ray Guy Award will be announced on Nov. 24, followed by three finalists on Dec. 2. The winner will be announced during The Home Depot College Football Awards show, which is scheduled to air live from the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta on Dec. 10.

Harvin III and the Yellow Jackets are scheduled to open the 2020 season on Thursday, Sept. 3 with a primetime matchup versus defending national finalist Clemson at Bobby Dodd Stadium.

