Harvin III Named ACC Specialist of the Week

THE FLATS – Following an outstanding performance that included a 41-yard touchdown pass in a 28-21 overtime win over Miami (Fla.), Georgia Tech punter Pressley Harvin III (Alcolu, S.C./Sumter) has been named the Atlantic Coast Conference co-Specialist of the Week, the ACC announced on Monday.

The pass completion was the first of Harvin’s career. He had previously attempted only one pass, an incompletion as a true freshman at Duke in 2017. The 41-yard touchdown gave the junior a 774.4 pass-efficiency rating this season and a 387.2 rating for his career.

Harvin turned in one of college football’s top highlights of the weekend when he threw a perfect pass to gunner Nathan Cottrell (Knoxville, Tenn./Knoxville West) for a 41-yard touchdown late on a fake punt late in the first quarter of the Yellow Jackets’ victory. Harvin’s 41-yard strike to Cottrell down the right sideline evened the score at 14-apiece.

In addition to the touchdown pass, Harvin also averaged 45.5 yards over six punts in the win at Miami, including a season-long 57-yarder. For the season, he is averaging 43.8 yards per punt, including 12 have traveled 50 yards or more and 12 that have been downed inside the opponent’s 20-yard line.

The ACC Player of the Week award is the first of Harvin’s career and the Yellow Jackets’ second of the season (So. Charlie Thomas was named ACC Linebacker of the Week following Georgia Tech’s 14-10 win over USF on Sept. 7).

Harvin and the Jackets return to action on Saturday, Nov. 2 when they host Pitt for homecoming at Bobby Dodd Stadium. Kickoff is set for 4 p.m. Tickets are still available and can be purchased online at ramblinwreck.com/tickets.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on Twitter (@GTAthletics), Facebook, Instagram or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com.