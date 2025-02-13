Hardymon Returns to Georgia Tech as Executive Associate A.D./CFO

THE FLATS – Frank Hardymon , whose 20 years of experience in college athletics administration includes nearly seven years as Georgia Tech athletics’ chief financial officer, will return to The Flats as executive associate athletics director/CFO, beginning on March 3.

Hardymon returns to Georgia Tech and college athletics after spending the previous 11 years in campus administration, first as assistant vice president/business and finance at Columbus State University (2014-19) and, most recently, as vice president/business and finance at Georgia Gwinnett College (2019-25).

“We are thrilled to welcome Frank Hardymon back to The Flats,” Georgia Tech director of athletics J Batt said. “In this incredibly dynamic time in college athletics, Frank’s vast experience as an athletics administrator and in campus leadership throughout the state of Georgia is an exciting addition to our team.”

Highlighting his 20-plus years in athletics administration, Hardymon was Georgia Tech’s associate A.D./CFO from January 2008-August 2014. During his first tenure with the Yellow Jackets, he developed a plan to fund $100 million in facilities enhancements. He also served on the Atlantic Coast Conference’s finance committee and committee on committees. In 2011, he was named National Manager of the Year by the College Athletics Business Management Association.

Prior to his arrival at Tech, Hardymon began his career in athletics administration with stints at Villanova (1994-97), where he served as coordinator of corporate finance and associate business manager, and William & Mary (1997-2008), where he was assistant A.D./business affairs before being elevated to associate A.D/external and business affairs.

Hardymon’s professional experience also includes serving as an intercollegiate athletics financial consultant, which featured performing a financial review for the University of Louisiana-Lafayette athletics department in 2015-16, as well as graduating from the University System of Georgia’s Executive Leadership Institute program in 2016.

“I am honored to join the Georgia Tech Athletic Association and looking forward to supporting the Institute’s student-athletes, coaches and staff as they achieve success on and off the field of competition,” Hardymon said.

Hardymon majored in finance and minored in economics at Kentucky, where he received a bachelor’s degree in 1987. He earned master’s degrees from DePaul (M.B.A. – marketing management, 1992) and Georgia (M.Ed. – sport management, 1994). He and his wife, Lisa Tidwell Hardymon (a Georgia Tech alumna) have two grown daughters, Emma and Grace.

