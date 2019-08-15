GT:60 Debuts on Monday

THE FLATS – GT:60, the official weekly radio show of Georgia Tech athletics featuring football head coach Geoff Collins , makes its debut on Monday, Aug. 19.

Fans are encouraged to join Collins and the Voice of the Yellow Jackets Andy Demetra for the debut of GT:60, which will air live from City Tap (848 Peachtree St. NE), beginning at 7 p.m.

The Aug. 19 debut at City Tap will be the first of four GT:60 shows that will air in front of a live audience at Atlanta restaurants this fall. This fall’s other live shows will air on Sept. 9 (Six Feet Under – 685 11th St. SW), Sept. 30 (Second Self Beer Company – 1317 Logan Circle NW) and Oct. 28 (location TBA).

Remaining shows this fall will originate from locations on Georgia Tech’s campus, including Collins’ office overlooking historic Grant Field at Bobby Dodd Stadium. In addition to Collins, GT:60 will feature other Georgia Tech head coaches and special guests throughout the year.

GT:60 can be heard weekly from 7-8 p.m. on the Georgia Tech Sports Network from Learfield/IMG College, including in Atlanta on the network’s flagship station, 680/93.7 FM The Fan*. All shows can also be heard live on the GT Gameday app.

GT:60 – 2019 FALL SCHEDULE

Monday, Aug. 19 – LIVE from City Tap (848 Peachtree St. NE)

Monday, Aug. 26*

Monday, Sept. 2

Monday, Sept. 9* – LIVE from Six Feet Under (685 11th St. NW)

Monday, Sept. 16^

Monday, Sept. 23

Monday, Sept. 30 – LIVE from Second Self Beer Company (1317 Logan Circle NW)

Monday, Oct. 7

Monday, Oct. 14

Monday, Oct. 21

Monday, Oct. 28 – LIVE (location TBA)

Monday, Nov. 4

Monday, Nov. 11

Monday, Nov. 18

Monday, Nov. 25

* When GT:60 airs at the same time as an Atlanta Braves game, GT:60 can be heard on 680 The Fan’s sister station, Atlanta’s Sports X (106.3 FM/1230 AM)

^ football bye week — Collins not scheduled to appear

