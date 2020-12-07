GT Athletics, Legends Announce Comprehensive Partnership

THE FLATS — The Georgia Tech Athletic Association (GTAA) and Legends announced on Monday a first-of-its-kind partnership to combine opportunities across multimedia rights, premium seating, ticketing, annual fundraising, corporate hospitality, data analytics, business intelligence, and e-commerce into one integrated relationship. The partnership will take a customized and holistic approach for identifying new, engaging, and entertaining platforms for corporate partners and Yellow Jacket fans to connect with Georgia Tech athletics and position the Institute for success and growth in the evolving collegiate athletics landscape.

“Legends is the industry leader in sports experiences, having been founded by two of sports’ most recognizable and prestigious organizations — the New York Yankees and Dallas Cowboys,” Georgia Tech director of athletics Todd Stansbury said. “Georgia Tech fans and corporate partners will benefit from the expertise that Legends brings in designing, planning, and implementing world-class experiences. I couldn’t be more excited to begin this first-of-its-kind partnership and for the bright future for Georgia Tech athletics, our fans, and our corporate partners.”

Legends will introduce a robust technology, data, and analytics platform to support all revenue streams. The new business intelligence platform will provide Georgia Tech athletics with greater insights into Yellow Jacket fans, including a complete view of their relationship to the Institute and athletic department, specific interests, brand affinities, behaviors, and how to most effectively engage.

“This past year has introduced new challenges in the collegiate athletics landscape, and we believe the path forward will require a strong vision and modernized approach,” said Mike Behan, Vice President, Collegiate Partnerships, Legends. “In collaboration with the Athletic Department’s innovative leadership team, Legends will engage our entire 360-degree platform – with deep acumen across partnerships, ticketing and premium seating, fundraising, corporate hospitality, retail, and technology – to create a customized, long-term blueprint for growing the business and creating memorable experiences for Yellow Jacket fans.”

CSL, Legends’ project planning consultancy, will conduct a market study to evaluate the overall fan experience at Bobby Dodd Stadium and McCamish Pavilion and assist with identifying opportunities. Data and technology will also help to identify innovative new revenue and partnership opportunities to deliver on this advanced vision as the collegiate landscape continues to shift.

Legends, a global leader in sports and entertainment founded by the New York Yankees and Dallas Cowboys, brings a wealth of knowledge and operating expertise to Atlanta, in addition to previous involvement at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

About Georgia Tech

With 400-plus student-athletes across 17 varsity sports, Georgia Tech competes at the highest level of intercollegiate athletics as a member of NCAA Division I and the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC), while also developing young people who will change the world. Georgia Tech has long been a leader in innovation in college athletics with the NCAA CHAMPS/Life Skills Program (known as the Total Person Program at GT), commitments to athletics scholarships until a student-athlete graduates and the use of virtual reality in recruiting among the many concepts that originated on The Flats. The Yellow Jackets have won five national championships during their illustrious history (four in football – 1917, 1928, 1952 and 1990; one in women’s tennis – 2007), appeared in two Final Fours in men’s basketball (1990 and 2004) and three College World Series in baseball (1994, 2002 and 2006). Combining world-class education with top-notch athletics, Georgia Tech has produced 85 Academic All-Americans.

About Legends

Founded in 2008, Legends is a premium experiences company with six divisions operating worldwide – Global Planning, Global Sales, Hospitality, Global Partnerships, Global Merchandise, and Global Technology Solutions – offering clients and partners a 360-degree service solution platform to elevate their brand and execute their vision. Currently, Legends works with marquee clients across business verticals including professional sports; collegiate; attractions; entertainment; and conventions and leisure. We are the industry leaders in designing, planning and realizing exceptional experiences in sports and entertainment. For more information, visit www.Legends.net and follow Legends at Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @TheLegendsWay.

The Alexander-Tharpe Fund is the fundraising arm of Georgia Tech athletics, providing scholarship, operations and facilities support for Georgia Tech’s 400-plus student-athletes. Be a part of developing Georgia Tech’s Everyday Champions and helping the Yellow Jackets compete for championships at the highest levels of college athletics by supporting the A-T Fund’s Annual Athletic Scholarship Fund, which directly provides scholarships for Georgia Tech student-athletes, and the Support The Swarm Fund, created to give fans an opportunity to help Georgia Tech athletics maintain its recent momentum through the financial challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic! To learn more about supporting the Yellow Jackets, visit atfund.org.

