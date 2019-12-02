GT Athletics, EarthLink Begin Partnership

ATLANTA – EarthLink, the provider of internet and other online services, announced today they have entered a multi-year sponsorship platform agreement with the Georgia Tech Athletic Association. In addition to traditional branding and signage at a variety of venues and locations, the relationship also provides for a technical and cultural partnership including internship and other employment opportunities.

“Georgia Tech athletics’ commitment to sports research, innovation and technology strikes at the core of EarthLink’s commitment to customers,” says Glenn Goad, CEO at EarthLink. “We are creating the next generation of internet access for the home and small business, and supporting the advancement of technology in tandem with Georgia Tech athletics opens the door to a world of possibilities.”

As part of the multi-year agreement, EarthLink branding appears at Georgia Tech athletic venues and events, including the moniker of “Official Internet Services Partner of Georgia Tech Athletics.” The sponsorship also supports Georgia Tech athletics’ Sports Research Innovation and Technology (SPRINT) initiative, designed to make Atlanta the global leader in the field. SPRINT applies science and technology to improve athlete health and well-being, including the incorporation of wearables and analytics to create actionable data. Additional projects with Georgia Tech’s College of Computing are on the way in 2020.

“We are proud to have EarthLink as a valued partner of Georgia Tech athletics, as innovation is at the core of both of our brands” says Todd Stansbury, Georgia Tech director of athletics. “This is an especially exciting partnership because of EarthLink’s commitment to supporting our SPRINT initiative and providing career opportunities for our market-ready student-athletes. We’re looking forward to a great relationship with a world-class organization.”

About Georgia Tech Athletics:

With more than 400 student-athletes across 17 varsity sports, Georgia Tech competes at the highest level of intercollegiate athletics as a member of NCAA Division I and the Atlantic Coast Conference, while also developing young people who will change the world. Georgia Tech has long been a leader in innovation in college athletics with the NCAA CHAMPS/Life Skills Program (known as the Total Person Program at Georgia Tech), commitments to athletics scholarships until a student-athlete graduates, and the use of virtual reality in recruiting, among the many concepts that originated on The Flats. The Yellow Jackets have won five national championships during their illustrious history (four in football — 1917, 1928, 1952, and 1990; and one in women’s tennis — 2007), and appeared in two Final Fours in men’s basketball (1990 and 2004) and three College World Series in baseball (1994, 2002, and 2006). Combining a world-class education with top-notch athletics, Georgia Tech has produced 85 Academic All-Americans.

About EarthLink:

EarthLink offers secure, fast and affordable internet access with coverage available to more households and small businesses in the U.S. than any other Internet Service Provider. EarthLink also provides premium email and privacy and security products for Consumers, while delivering digital marketing solutions and website design for Small Businesses. Founded in 1994 and headquartered in Atlanta, GA, EarthLink is now redefining the next revolution in telecom with a customer-centric, asset-light model focused on partnerships and an enhanced customer experience that includes no data caps, no throttling, or mandatory bundles. Learn more at earthlink.net.