Giving Thanks on #NationalDoctorsDay

Monday, March 30 is National Doctors Day, when the United States of America celebrates the contribution of physicians who serve our country by caring for its’ citizens. In 1990, President George H.W. Bush signed legislation that officially designated March 30 of each year National Doctors Day.

In addition to the doctors that serve us every day, Georgia Tech athletics also celebrates all of the medical professionals across the country that are sacrificing so much to serve our communities during this unprecedented time in our nation’s history. In honor of National Doctors Day, Georgia Tech student-athletes took time on Monday to share messages of thanks and support for medical professionals in our community and across the country.

