Giving Thanks on #NationalDoctorsDay

Monday, March 30 is National Doctors Day, when the United States of America celebrates the contribution of physicians who serve our country by caring for its’ citizens. In 1990, President George H.W. Bush signed legislation that officially designated March 30 of each year National Doctors Day.

In addition to the doctors that serve us every day, Georgia Tech athletics also celebrates all of the medical professionals across the country that are sacrificing so much to serve our communities during this unprecedented time in our nation’s history. In honor of National Doctors Day, Georgia Tech student-athletes took time on Monday to share messages of thanks and support for medical professionals in our community and across the country.

From all of us at Georgia Tech softball, @carolineadavis would like to thank all of the doctors, nurses and medical professionals for all they are doing right now and every single day to keep us healthy and safe 💛#NationalDoctorsDay ||| #BeGold pic.twitter.com/iOifvzZQ0V — GT Softball 🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇 (@GaTechSoftball) March 30, 2020

The entire GT TF/XC family would like to extended a huge thank you to all of the health care professionals that work with our program, and those across the world today fighting COVID-19. We are grateful for everything you do each and every day! 💛👩‍⚕️👨‍⚕️💛 #NationalDoctorsDay pic.twitter.com/wiaqSmSFZJ — GT Track & Field/XC (@GT_trackNfield) March 30, 2020

@LorelaCubaj has a special message for all of the medical professionals out there! THANK YOU! For all you will do today, all you did yesterday and for all you will do tomorrow! #NationalDoctorsDay #TogetherWeSwarm 🐝 pic.twitter.com/3yjuPn0Gkr — GTWBB (@GTWBB) March 30, 2020

Marcus McDaniel and our entire men’s tennis program are incredibly thankful for the people fighting on the frontlines today and every day to keep our GT community and world healthy! 💛👩‍⚕️👨‍⚕️💛#NationalDoctorsDay#FightJackets 🐝👊#TogetherWeSwarm 🐝🎾 pic.twitter.com/kh0BcuNuu0 — GT Men’s Tennis (@GT_MTEN) March 30, 2020

On behalf of our program, @D_Curry_22 thanks all the healthcare professionals tirelessly working to keep us safe and healthy 💪#NationalDoctorsDay pic.twitter.com/8HASPuVlaB — Georgia Tech Football (@GeorgiaTechFB) March 30, 2020

Captain Luke Waddell wants to make sure the medical profession knows how much they are appreciated, especially during this time #NationalDoctorsDay #TogetherWeSwarm pic.twitter.com/yyJv3ON9pG — Georgia Tech Baseball (@GTBaseball) March 30, 2020

Honoring #NationalDoctorsDay, Emily Ilgenfritz sends out a special thanks to all medical professionals for all that they do!! #TogetherWeSwarm pic.twitter.com/X6m55s3Nbt — Ga Tech Swim & Dive (@GTSwimDive) March 30, 2020