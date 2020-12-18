Tech Rolls Past Florida A&M, 74-64

Box Score (.pdf) | Full gamebook (.pdf) | Multimedia | Photo Gallery | Postgame Notes

THE FLATS. – Four players scoring in double figures powered Georgia Tech men’s basketball to a 74-64 victory over Florida A&M on Friday night at McCamish Pavilion.

The Yellow Jackets (3-3, 0-1 ACC) held the Rattlers (1-5, 0-0 MEAC) to just 43.6 percent shooting from the field. Tech was guided offensively by senior forward Moses Wrights’ 24-points and seven rebounds. Junior guard Michael Devoe scored 15 points, while dishing a season-high eight assists. Senior guards Bubba Parham and Jose Alvarado put up 13- and 11-point performances, respectively, with Parham scooping up a season-best eight rebounds in the process.

Overall, the Yellow Jackets were 47.4 percent from the field, but scored 34 of their points in the paint and outrebounded the Rattlers 38-to-28.

The Jackets were hot early going on a 14-2 run in the first six and a half minutes of the opening half. At intermission, the Yellow Jackets led the Rattlers 35-24, as Florida A&M was held to 16.7 percent from three in the first.

The Rattlers fought back trailing by just five, 59-54, at the 5:11 mark after forward Johnny Brown drained a late three. Parham answered right back with a clutch triple of his own to push Tech to a 62-54 advantage with 4:53 remaining. Tech outscored Florida A&M 12-10 the rest of the way to cement a victory and a .500 record on the season thus far.

Florida A&M was led by guard M.J. Randolphs’ 17-point and five-rebound performance. Three Rattlers scored in double-digits, as guard Jalen Speer and center Evins Desir scored 12- and 10-points, respectively.

Tech returns to action on Sunday, Dec. 20, taking on another MEAC opponent in Delaware State (0-2, 0-0) at home. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m. (EST) at McCamish Pavilion, and the game will air nationally on the ACC Network.