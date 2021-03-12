Georgia Tech-Virginia ACC Tournament Semifinal Game Cancelled

Greensboro, N.C. – The Atlantic Coast Conference announced today that the Georgia Tech vs. Virginia ACC men’s basketball tournament semifinal game has been canceled. The game was scheduled to be played on Friday, March 12 at 6:30 p.m.

The cancellation follows a positive test, subsequent quarantining, and contact tracing within the Virginia men’s basketball program. The team is adhering to the outlined protocols within the ACC Medical Advisory Group report, which is available on theACC.com (full report).

With the cancellation Georgia Tech (16-8) advances to the ACC Tournament championship game and will play the winner of tonight’s Florida State vs. North Carolina game that will now tip at 8:30 p.m. on ESPN. The Yellow Jackets are seeking the fourth ACC title in team history and first since 1993. It is Tech’s first berth in the championship game since 2010, and the eighth time in their conference history.